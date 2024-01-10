How AI helps sustainability, helps individuals earn carbon credit

5. Waste management: Starting or participating in community recycling or composting programmes can help manage waste more sustainably. Individuals can also practise and promote waste reduction and recycling at home and in their communities.

6. Agricultural land management: For those with access to agricultural land, practising carbon farming techniques like no-till farming, planting cover crops, or using sustainable agriculture practices can help sequester carbon in the soil.

7. Transportation: Individuals can reduce transportation emissions by using electric or hybrid vehicles, promoting and using public transportation, biking, or walking. They might also engage in or support local initiatives aimed at improving sustainable transportation infrastructure.

All these projects not only capture or avoid greenhouse gas emissions but also often contribute positively to the local community and environment, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



How can AI help facilitate these activities?

AI can play a significant role in facilitating and enhancing the effectiveness of carbon credit-related activities. Here's how AI can be applied to each of the project types mentioned:

For waste management, AI can aid in sorting recyclables and managing waste treatment facilities. For instance, individuals can deposit plastics or bottles at designated drop-off points. Here, AI-enabled vending machines, through computer vision AI and other sensors, can assist in categorising items, correctly crediting the participating individuals. At coffee shops, individuals can bring their own cups, and the receipt will indicate this action. AI, using OCR technology, can scan the receipt and credit the action in an application. OCR can also help identify items purchased on the receipts, for example plant-based food, certified garments, each of which may earn different carbon credits.

In agriculture and land management, AI can analyse soil data to optimise farming practices for carbon sequestration. AI-driven drones can monitor fields for carbon sequestration effectiveness and also signs of deforestation.

As for renewable energy and usage, AI can optimise energy usage in buildings and help one act in a way that will conserve energy at home or office. Use of electric vehicles (EV) can be detected, verified at charging stations with intelligent AI suggesting how much credits one can earn optimally.

Across all these domains, AI can process vast amounts of data to provide insights, predict trends, optimise processes, and ultimately enhance the effectiveness of carbon reduction and sequestration efforts. Additionally, AI can assist in the monitoring and verification process required for carbon credit certification, making it easier and more efficient to validate the impact of these projects. While most behind-the-scene actions from AI will be implemented from the corporate side, we will be in touch with these systems at some points that assist the whole ecosystem to reduce carbon emission and waste. As environmental, social and governance regulations become obligation and economic incentives for businesses, there is no doubt individual consumers will also become a part of the equation and the ecosystem to earn something from being a good world citizen. It is also not too far-fetched to imagine an AI personal assistant who can suggest how we can alter our behaviour during the day to help the effort through real-time analytics of our activity and surroundings.

In summary, AI has the potential to play a significant role in advancing sustainability efforts and helping individuals earn carbon credits by optimising various processes and promoting environmentally friendly practices.



Author: Nattida Sanguansin, Managing Director and Co-founder of BUZZEBEES Co., Ltd.

Co-author: Pamornpol Jinachitra, CEO and Board of Director Member of AI GEN, Co., Ltd.