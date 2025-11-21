Transforming business, Empowering growth accelerates digital adoption for enterprises & SMEs

The event brings together over 350 leading global tech brands showcasing advanced digital technologies and AI-powered solutions designed to support businesses of all sizes in accelerating digital adoption, enhancing competitiveness, and driving sustainable economic growth across the region.

The event is jointly supported by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), and the National Innovation Agency (NIA), together with key industry associations and international partners.

Paul Kanjanapas, Chief Executive Officer of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., welcomed honoured guests and media, stating: “DigiTech ASEAN Thailand and AI Connect continue to serve as a vital bridge connecting Thai entrepreneurs and ASEAN businesses with the global digital ecosystem.

This event plays a key role in helping business owners — from large enterprises to SMEs adopt the right technologies to increase efficiency, scale sustainably, and unlock new growth opportunities in the digital era.

At IMPACT, we are not only hosting this digital movement — we are leading it. With an investment of over THB100 million, we are transforming Muang Thong Thani into a smart city, including the installation of more than 200 AI-powered intelligent CCTV systems to manage traffic in real time, enhance security, and improve connectivity with the Pink Line monorail — all designed to deliver a seamless and secure experience for visitors.