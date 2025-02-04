Unlocking E-commerce growth in Thailand: How SMS Marketing is driving business success

Implementing SMS marketing strategies in the Thai market has already proven successful. As of the DataReportal study in 2024, the final average open rate of SMS digital marketing channels within the first 3 minutes reached 98%, indicating the high rocketed performance of SMS channels.

With an extensive range of channel capabilities, sms text messages enable companies to pass on personalized deals and information that resonate with them quickly to end-users. In a more macroeconomic glimpse at the Thailand scene play, e-commerce remains a bright spot. With a 20% per year growth in Thailand’s digital economy, 74% of all e-commerce transactions in the country will be mobile commerce in the upcoming 10 years, NESDC reported.