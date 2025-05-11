Thais are heavily hooked on gaming: We Are Social

Leading creative agency We Are Social has identified gaming and virtual worlds as the future of marketing platforms, especially for effectively reaching Gen Z audiences.

To truly connect with Gen Z, brands must understand their subcultures—the niche communities and digital behaviours that define their online lives.

According to We Are Social’s Digital 2025 April Statshot report, 93.2% of Thai internet users aged 16 and up play video games, making Thailand the third-highest gaming nation globally, significantly above the global average of 83.5%.

The figure includes all device types and underscores how gaming has become a dominant virtual space where Gen Z spends a substantial amount of time and attention.