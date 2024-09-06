Art toy proves driving force behind Thai digital content growth in 2023

While the overall industry showed signs of expansion, the gaming and animation sectors faced challenges. The gaming industry contracted by 0.78% to 34.288 billion baht, primarily due to decreased user spending on mobile platforms.

"The decline in the gaming industry can be attributed to a decrease in user spending on mobile platforms, both iOS and Android," said Nenin Ananbanchachai, president of the Thai Game Software Industry Association. "This trend has persisted for two consecutive years, impacting the overall value of the gaming industry."

Despite the challenges, Nenin expressed optimism about the future of the gaming industry.

"We are actively working to promote the development of local talent and create a more favorable environment for game developers," he said. "By fostering innovation and creativity, we believe that the Thai gaming industry can compete on a global scale," he noted.

To foster growth in the gaming industry, the DEPA and its partners have been actively promoting the development of local talent through initiatives such as the Game Online Academy and Game Accelerator Program.

Additionally, efforts are underway to create a more favourable environment for game developers and to raise awareness of the industry's potential beyond entertainment.

Meanwhile, the animation industry experienced a decline of 10%, with a total value of 3.532 billion baht, attributed to increased outsourcing of CG/VFX production and a shrinking market for derivative works.