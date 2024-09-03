Gaming to be developed through new bill, DEPA says

The draft bill supporting the Thai gaming industry is expected to come into effect next year and will play a crucial role in promoting the country as a regional gaming hub, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) said on Monday.
“The agency is drafting the bill on the supervision and promotion of the gaming industry in Thailand,” DEPA’s president Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin said.
The draft bill will focus on measures to ensure that the development of the industry will respond to the rapid changes of the digital era. Games are no longer limited to internet cafes, he noted, but are also played on online platforms.
Nuttapon said registration of game entrepreneurs, developers and platform providers in Thailand will be included in the draft law, along with promoting collaboration among relevant agencies.
Registered game entrepreneurs, developers and platform providers will be able to access tax deductions and other tax privileges to support the development of the gaming industry, he said.
He added that tax support would be offered to Thai entrepreneurs to promote employment and digital skill development.
Nuttapon went on to say that DEPA will pay attention to game ratings and prevention of issues related to gaming, such as online gambling and violence.
The agency will collaborate with relevant agencies including the cyber police and digital payment agencies to ensure efficient supervision.
The draft bill will also focus on measures to boost Thai entrepreneurs’ competitiveness in the global market, including storytelling, character design, animation production and esports tournaments.
This aims to attract foreign game developers to invest in Thailand, and promote the country as a regional gaming hub in the future, he said.
Nuttapon said public hearings on the draft bill will be held this month before it is proposed to the Cabinet, Office of the Council of State and House of Representatives for consideration, respectively.
“The draft bill is expected to come into effect by 2025, so Thailand can enforce this law to supervise and promote the gaming industry immediately,” he added.