Gaming to be developed through new bill, DEPA says

The draft bill will focus on measures to ensure that the development of the industry will respond to the rapid changes of the digital era. Games are no longer limited to internet cafes, he noted, but are also played on online platforms.

Nuttapon said registration of game entrepreneurs, developers and platform providers in Thailand will be included in the draft law, along with promoting collaboration among relevant agencies.

Registered game entrepreneurs, developers and platform providers will be able to access tax deductions and other tax privileges to support the development of the gaming industry, he said.

He added that tax support would be offered to Thai entrepreneurs to promote employment and digital skill development.