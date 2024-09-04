Thai gaming market growth vulnerable to economic headwinds

Synnex CEO Sutida Mongkolsuthree expects the Thai gaming market to grow by 10% year on year in 2024, as people can access video games using desktops, laptops, mobile phones and/or game consoles.

However, she pointed out that the sluggish economy had affected some gamers as hardware needed to be upgraded over time in line with technological advancement.

Gamers would speed up their purchase of new hardware if the economy was good. But some of them would delay their purchase when the economy was bad, she explained.

“With the high number of gamers in Thailand, we expect the gaming industry to be better next year,” she said.

She added that Thailand was still the main market in ASEAN, and most of the video games that dominate the country were popular among gamers worldwide.