Thai agricultural innovation pop-up at King Power

Deputy Commerce Minister Chantawit Tantasith announced that the Department of Foreign Trade has launched the pop-up counter “Nature for Future: Agriculture + Innovation” under the theme “Cultivated in Thailand, Innovated for the World”.
The initiative aims to promote the image and expand the market channels for Thailand’s innovative agricultural products internationally.
Organised in collaboration with King Power, the project features high-potential Thai agricultural innovations, both food and lifestyle products, curated from winners of the Agri Plus Award and other export-ready items that showcase innovation.
The goal is to enhance the added value of Thai agricultural goods for both international and domestic buyers.
The pop-up counter runs from today until September 21, 2025, at King Power Rangnam.
More than 60 innovative agricultural products from over 30 entrepreneurs are on sale, including starch-free rice made from seaweed fibre, herbal effervescent tablets with fruit flavours using Thai GI ingredients, organic Lanna purple rice granola, compressed mango sticky rice snacks, Thai herbal compress ball gel cream, herbal toothpaste tablets, and upcycled bags and shoes made from rice straw among many others.
Each product reflects a unique blend of nature, innovation, and technology, designed to meet the needs of modern, health-conscious, eco-friendly, and style-driven consumers. At the same time, the initiative aims to sustainably improve the quality of life for Thai farmers and entrepreneurs.
Deputy Minister added that the Ministry is committed to transforming Thai agricultural products from basic commodities into high-value innovations, following the concept of “market-led, innovation-driven, income-enhancing”.
The aim is to increase farmers’ incomes and strengthen Thai agricultural innovation entrepreneurs, particularly SMEs, to compete confidently and sustainably in global markets.
He expressed confidence that this approach will secure a stronger position for Thai products in the global marketplace, as they align with international trends, add value to Thai agricultural goods, and enable farmers to sell their produce at better prices.
In 2024, the Ministry, through the Department of Foreign Trade, organised promotional activities to expand the market for Thai agricultural innovations abroad, generating a total trade value of 367 million baht. The ministry is confident this figure will continue to grow.
He noted that the “Nature for Future: Agriculture + Innovation” pop-up counter is an important driver in promoting Thai agricultural innovation products as premium gifts and souvenirs from Thailand.
The initiative serves as a vital bridge to international markets, creating tangible trade opportunities and boosting the commercial value of Thai agricultural innovations.