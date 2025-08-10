Thai agricultural innovation pop-up at King Power

The goal is to enhance the added value of Thai agricultural goods for both international and domestic buyers.

The pop-up counter runs from today until September 21, 2025, at King Power Rangnam.

More than 60 innovative agricultural products from over 30 entrepreneurs are on sale, including starch-free rice made from seaweed fibre, herbal effervescent tablets with fruit flavours using Thai GI ingredients, organic Lanna purple rice granola, compressed mango sticky rice snacks, Thai herbal compress ball gel cream, herbal toothpaste tablets, and upcycled bags and shoes made from rice straw among many others.

Each product reflects a unique blend of nature, innovation, and technology, designed to meet the needs of modern, health-conscious, eco-friendly, and style-driven consumers. At the same time, the initiative aims to sustainably improve the quality of life for Thai farmers and entrepreneurs.

Deputy Minister added that the Ministry is committed to transforming Thai agricultural products from basic commodities into high-value innovations, following the concept of “market-led, innovation-driven, income-enhancing”.

The aim is to increase farmers’ incomes and strengthen Thai agricultural innovation entrepreneurs, particularly SMEs, to compete confidently and sustainably in global markets.