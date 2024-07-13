Key goals, operations for Thais’ mental well-being revealed

Care for Psychiatric Patients and Substance Abuse Patients at Risk of Violence (SMI-V):

The incidence of violence from individuals with psychiatric disorders should not exceed 33 per 100,000 population through such measures as "mental vaccine" (prevention), early detection (pre-hospital), immediate treatment (in-hospital), and reintegration into society (post-hospital).

Suicide Prevention and Resolution:

The successful-suicide rate should not exceed 7.8 per 100,000 population by developing online educational media, digital mental health services, cross-sector innovations, and information systems for suicide prevention.

Promoting Good Mental Health among Thais:

Aim for 85% of Thais to have good mental health by developing personal skills, strengthening mental resilience, promoting mental health literacy, building a mental health database, and developing networks to promote and prevent mental health issues.

The Department of Mental Health's 2021 national survey on the intelligence and emotional-intelligence levels of Thai first-graders revealed the following:

The average IQ of Thai children is 102.8, which meets the normal range and surpasses the target set by the 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan, which required an IQ of no less than 100.

The proportion of children with IQs below 90 decreased from 31.8% to 21.7%.

The proportion of children with IQs below 70 is 4.2%, higher than the international standard of no more than 2%.

The proportion of children with very high intelligence (IQ above 130) is 10.4%.

The survey found that 83.4% of children have normal emotional intelligence (EQ).