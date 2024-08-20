Mpox is not the new Covid-19, says WHO

While more research is needed on the Clade 1b strain that triggered the WHO into declaring a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the spread of mpox can be reined in, the WHO’s European director Hans Kluge said.

In July 2022, the WHO declared a PHEIC over the international outbreak of the less severe Clade 2b strain of mpox, which mostly affected gay and bisexual men. The alarm was lifted in May 2023.

“Mpox is not the new Covid,” Dr Kluge insisted.

“We know how to control mpox and, in the European region, the steps needed to eliminate its transmission,” he said during a media briefing in Geneva via a video link.

“Two years ago, we controlled mpox in Europe, thanks to the direct engagement with the most affected communities,” he said. “We put in place robust surveillance. We thoroughly investigated new cases contacts, and we provided sound public health advice.”