Rare cardiac muscle cancer claims actor Akkaphan Namart, 39

The heart muscle typically does not divide or form tumours because it is an organ that remains relatively stable while working hard. Cancer is caused by abnormal cell division, and thus the heart muscle does not generally develop cancer. Even non-cancerous tumours in the heart are very rare.

Cardiac Muscle Cancer Statistics

The disease is typically found in one or two cases per year, and in Thailand, it is even rarer – occurring in one case every several years. Since the heart is a vital organ that pumps blood, tumours or cancers within the heart are difficult to detect, except in cases where cancer from other parts of the body, such as lung cancer, spreads to the heart.

Two Hypotheses for Cardiac Muscle Cancer

The tumour obstructs blood flow, causing symptoms similar to a heart attack.

The tumour fragments and spreads, causing blockages in other organs, resembling blood clots.

In both cases, the disease is usually only discovered in its advanced stages. Early-stage cardiac cancer typically shows no symptoms. Therefore, if diagnosed, the cancer is often at an incurable stage, and treatment is primarily palliative.