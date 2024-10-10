Urology center offers new hope for BPH, Affecting over half of older men

According to the National Statistical Office, the average life expectancy for men is 73.5 years, compared to 80.5 years for women. Several factors contribute to this disparity, including chronic diseases linked to lifestyle choices and specific conditions, particularly prostate disorders and prostate cancer, which are prevalent among Thai men.

The launch of our Urology Center and the introduction of the UROLIFT innovation—one of the first hospitals in Thailand to offer this treatment—reflect our commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of specialized care and addressing the needs of patients across all ages and genders," explains Dr Suvanich.

Dr Woraphong Lerdwerasirikul, Head of the Urologist Center, at ViMUT Hospital, says, "The Urology Center at ViMUT Hospital is staffed by a team of specialized physicians who collaborate with a multidisciplinary team to provide care that helps patients return to their normal lives as quickly and safely as possible. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a condition in which the prostate gland, surrounding the urethra, enlarges and compresses it, leading to various urinary issues.

Symptoms may include difficulty urinating, straining, weak urine flow, incomplete bladder emptying, frequent urination, waking up multiple times at night to urinate, and urinary incontinence. If you experience any of these symptoms, it's crucial to consult a doctor to explore the appropriate treatment options. If left untreated, these issues can lead to complications such as urinary tract infections, blood in the urine, bladder stones, and even affect kidney function."

Dr Danaiphand Akarasakul, a Urologist, says, "Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a health issue associated with ageing, and it is a condition we cannot prevent. However, advancements in medical science have provided us with safe treatment options and quick recovery methods.

It is essential for men aged 50 and above to have annual prostate check-ups. In addition to BPH, prostate cancer poses a serious threat that should not be overlooked, as it ranks as the fourth most common cancer in men. In its early stages, prostate cancer may not present obvious symptoms and is often detected through routine health screenings or elevated serum PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels. When cancer cells grow and compress the urethra, it can lead to urinary issues such as difficulty urinating, weak urine flow, urinary incontinence, burning sensations during urination, or blood in the urine and semen.

Although these symptoms are similar to those of BPH, it is important to note that BPH itself is not a risk factor for developing prostate cancer. Men with BPH have approximately a 20% chance of developing prostate cancer. If urine cannot be fully expelled, bacteria can accumulate, increasing the risk of infection, and in some cases, bladder stones may also form.

Importantly, allowing bladder inflammation and kidney deterioration to progress can lead to permanent damage. Therefore, if men experience any abnormal urinary symptoms, they should not tolerate or ignore them. Consulting a doctor for an accurate diagnosis and treatment is vital to ensuring their safety and well-being."

"ViMUT Hospital offers several treatment options for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including medication to relax the muscles around the prostate (alpha-blockers) and medications aimed at reducing the size of the prostate. If medication does not yield satisfactory results or if complications arise, doctors may recommend surgery. Most surgeries are performed through a cystoscope via the urethra, with a short recovery time. The most common methods currently include:

TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate): This surgical procedure uses an electric cutting tool and is the most widely used method. It has a recovery time of 2-3 days and is suitable for medium to large prostate sizes.

Laser Prostate Surgery: This procedure uses lasers and is ideal for larger prostates, with a recovery time of 1-2 days.

Water Vapor Therapy: This innovative technique uses steam at 103 degrees Celsius injected into prostate tissue to destroy the affected cells. It is suitable for small to medium-sized prostates and boasts a shorter recovery time, typically requiring no hospital stay and lasting no more than one day.

The latest innovation, UROLIFT: This procedure involves using small devices to permanently attach to the prostate, gently pulling tissue away from the urethra. UROLIFT has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2013 and received approval from Thailand's FDA in February 2024. The surgery takes only 30 minutes to 1 hour and offers the advantage of quickly resolving urinary issues without impacting sexual health, with no need for hospitalization.

Ultimately, the choice of treatment will depend on the physician's discretion regarding which surgical option is most appropriate for the patient."

ViMUT Hospital recommends the following 5 Start and 4 Stop Tips for men's health care to prevent diseases:

5 Start Tips:

Start Annual Health Check-ups: This is especially important for men aged 50 and above.

Start Regular Exercise: Engaging in physical activity helps strengthen the urinary system and enhances overall male health.

Start Eating Nutritious Foods: A balanced diet, along with drinking enough water, promotes the proper functioning of the urinary system.

Start Maintaining a Healthy Weight: Keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of benign prostatic hyperplasia and other health issues.

4 Stop Tips:

Stop Smoking: Cigarettes contain harmful chemicals that affect all areas of health.

Stop Drinking Excessive Alcohol: Reducing alcohol intake is crucial for overall well-being.

Stop Eating Foods High in Fat and Sugar: Limiting these foods can improve health and prevent weight gain.

Stop Staying Up Late: Insufficient sleep can weaken the body and increase the risk of various diseases.