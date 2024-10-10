Urology center offers new hope for BPH, Affecting over half of older men

This new centre focuses on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) using advanced, patient-centred technology, including the innovative 'UROLIFT' procedure—a minimally invasive endoscopic treatment designed to widen the urethra.
UROLIFT is celebrated for its high safety profile, reduced risk of complications, quick recovery time, and preservation of sexual function.
This initiative represents a significant advancement in enhancing the quality of life for patients with BPH, a condition that affects over half of Thai men and can lead to serious complications if left untreated.
The opening of the Urology Center and the introduction of UROLIFT are in line with the global growth trend in men's healthcare, supporting the 'Heconomy'—an economy driven by men's purchasing power.
Data indicates that men are increasingly prioritizing their health and taking proactive steps to maintain it.
ViMUT Hospital is confident that the UROLIFT innovation will be well-received and remains committed to raising the standards of medical services in Thailand, promoting better health for all.
According to Research and Markets, the men's health market was valued at approximately US$1.27 trillion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$2.57 trillion by 2029.
This substantial increase underscores a growing awareness among men regarding their overall health and quality of life.
The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.44% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029.
Furthermore, research conducted by Data Bridge Market Research indicates that hospitals are the primary service providers within the men's health sector.
This trend is partially attributed to the rising number of hospitals, particularly in developing countries, which enhances men's access to standardized medical services for illness treatment.
In addition to prioritising physical and mental health, men are increasingly embracing self-care practices, including diet management and regular exercise.
This shift is evident in the growth of the men's supplement market, as well as the rising popularity of health and fitness tracking platforms, telemedicine services, and other digital health solutions.
Dr Suvanich Triamchanchoochai, Deputy Chief Executive Officer ViMUT Hospital Holding Company Limited emphasises, "ViMUT Hospital provides comprehensive healthcare services while enhancing treatment capabilities through specialized centers staffed by expert physicians and equipped with cutting-edge medical innovations.
Our focus is on meeting patient needs and ensuring safety and peace of mind for all users. ViMUT Hospital remains committed to delivering efficient, safe, and convenient medical services that align with the evolving needs of modern patients."
"ViMUT Hospital acknowledges that men face risks from various complex diseases, especially as they age. One significant concern is benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a silent threat that severely affects the quality of life for men worldwide. Statistics reveal that BPH impacts up to 50% of men aged 60 and older, and up to 80% of men aged 70 and above. We are committed to raising awareness about this condition, which, while not fatal, can lead to complications that increase mortality risk.
According to the National Statistical Office, the average life expectancy for men is 73.5 years, compared to 80.5 years for women. Several factors contribute to this disparity, including chronic diseases linked to lifestyle choices and specific conditions, particularly prostate disorders and prostate cancer, which are prevalent among Thai men.
The launch of our Urology Center and the introduction of the UROLIFT innovation—one of the first hospitals in Thailand to offer this treatment—reflect our commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of specialized care and addressing the needs of patients across all ages and genders," explains Dr Suvanich.
Dr Woraphong Lerdwerasirikul, Head of the Urologist Center, at ViMUT Hospital, says, "The Urology Center at ViMUT Hospital is staffed by a team of specialized physicians who collaborate with a multidisciplinary team to provide care that helps patients return to their normal lives as quickly and safely as possible. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a condition in which the prostate gland, surrounding the urethra, enlarges and compresses it, leading to various urinary issues.
Symptoms may include difficulty urinating, straining, weak urine flow, incomplete bladder emptying, frequent urination, waking up multiple times at night to urinate, and urinary incontinence. If you experience any of these symptoms, it's crucial to consult a doctor to explore the appropriate treatment options. If left untreated, these issues can lead to complications such as urinary tract infections, blood in the urine, bladder stones, and even affect kidney function."
Dr Danaiphand Akarasakul, a Urologist, says, "Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a health issue associated with ageing, and it is a condition we cannot prevent. However, advancements in medical science have provided us with safe treatment options and quick recovery methods.
It is essential for men aged 50 and above to have annual prostate check-ups. In addition to BPH, prostate cancer poses a serious threat that should not be overlooked, as it ranks as the fourth most common cancer in men. In its early stages, prostate cancer may not present obvious symptoms and is often detected through routine health screenings or elevated serum PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels. When cancer cells grow and compress the urethra, it can lead to urinary issues such as difficulty urinating, weak urine flow, urinary incontinence, burning sensations during urination, or blood in the urine and semen.
Although these symptoms are similar to those of BPH, it is important to note that BPH itself is not a risk factor for developing prostate cancer. Men with BPH have approximately a 20% chance of developing prostate cancer. If urine cannot be fully expelled, bacteria can accumulate, increasing the risk of infection, and in some cases, bladder stones may also form.
Importantly, allowing bladder inflammation and kidney deterioration to progress can lead to permanent damage. Therefore, if men experience any abnormal urinary symptoms, they should not tolerate or ignore them. Consulting a doctor for an accurate diagnosis and treatment is vital to ensuring their safety and well-being."
"ViMUT Hospital offers several treatment options for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including medication to relax the muscles around the prostate (alpha-blockers) and medications aimed at reducing the size of the prostate. If medication does not yield satisfactory results or if complications arise, doctors may recommend surgery. Most surgeries are performed through a cystoscope via the urethra, with a short recovery time. The most common methods currently include:
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate): This surgical procedure uses an electric cutting tool and is the most widely used method. It has a recovery time of 2-3 days and is suitable for medium to large prostate sizes.
Laser Prostate Surgery: This procedure uses lasers and is ideal for larger prostates, with a recovery time of 1-2 days.
Water Vapor Therapy: This innovative technique uses steam at 103 degrees Celsius injected into prostate tissue to destroy the affected cells. It is suitable for small to medium-sized prostates and boasts a shorter recovery time, typically requiring no hospital stay and lasting no more than one day.
The latest innovation, UROLIFT: This procedure involves using small devices to permanently attach to the prostate, gently pulling tissue away from the urethra. UROLIFT has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2013 and received approval from Thailand's FDA in February 2024. The surgery takes only 30 minutes to 1 hour and offers the advantage of quickly resolving urinary issues without impacting sexual health, with no need for hospitalization.
Ultimately, the choice of treatment will depend on the physician's discretion regarding which surgical option is most appropriate for the patient."
ViMUT Hospital recommends the following 5 Start and 4 Stop Tips for men's health care to prevent diseases:
5 Start Tips:
Start Annual Health Check-ups: This is especially important for men aged 50 and above.
Start Regular Exercise: Engaging in physical activity helps strengthen the urinary system and enhances overall male health.
Start Eating Nutritious Foods: A balanced diet, along with drinking enough water, promotes the proper functioning of the urinary system.
Start Maintaining a Healthy Weight: Keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of benign prostatic hyperplasia and other health issues.
4 Stop Tips:
Stop Smoking: Cigarettes contain harmful chemicals that affect all areas of health.
Stop Drinking Excessive Alcohol: Reducing alcohol intake is crucial for overall well-being.
Stop Eating Foods High in Fat and Sugar: Limiting these foods can improve health and prevent weight gain.
Stop Staying Up Late: Insufficient sleep can weaken the body and increase the risk of various diseases.