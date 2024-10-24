Imported Shine Muscat grapes pose serious health threats

▪︎ A total of 50 different types of toxic residues were found. Among them, 26 were Type 3 hazardous chemicals, and 2 were Type 4 chemicals that are banned in Thailand (Chlorpyrifos and Endrin aldehyde). Additionally, 22 chemicals were not listed under Thailand's hazardous substance regulations, including Triasulfuron, Cyflumetofen, Chlorantraniliprole, Flonicamid, Etoxazole, Spirotetramat, and more.

▪︎ 37 of the 50 toxic substances found were systemic pesticides (accounting for 74%), which have the potential to remain within the grape tissues, making them difficult to wash out.

▪︎ Each sample of Shine Muscat grapes contained between 7 and 18 types of toxic residues, and 23 out of 24 samples exceeded the legal limit for 1 to 6 types of toxic chemicals.

Recommendations for the private sector

Modern trade retailers and distributors who sold Shine Muscat grapes with excessive pesticide residues should take responsibility by:

▪︎ Removing the remaining stock of the affected grape batch from shelves.

▪︎ If the batch has already been sold, provide clear measures for dealing with suppliers and sources of contaminated grapes, including cancelling future imports from such sources in case of repeated violations.

▪︎ Importers, modern trade retailers, and distributors must clearly specify the source and country of origin of imported goods to ensure traceability in the event of issues.

The report recommended that the Ministry of Public Health enforce existing laws and regulations requiring importers and distributors to label the source and country of origin. The ministry should also implement measures to ensure the safety and quality of imports, such as requiring GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) certification, similar to what Thailand enforces on agricultural exports, the report said.

A rapid alert system should be established to quickly disseminate the results of chemical analyses in accordance with scientific standards. This system should involve all stakeholders and provide immediate solutions throughout the supply chain, including recalls and disposal, especially for high-risk products.

The ministry should consider developing or revising standards for pesticide residues in food, especially for chemicals not currently listed in Thailand's hazardous substance regulations, the report said.