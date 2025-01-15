Royal Gazette publishes NHSO guidelines for Cancer Care Anywhere Program

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2025

The Royal Gazette released an announcement from the National Health Security Office (NHSO) detailing the criteria for healthcare cost coverage under the "Cancer Care Anywhere" program on January 15, 2025.

This program encompasses chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and radiotherapy for cancer patients, covering both inpatient and outpatient services. It also includes outpatient care for cancer patients under special circumstances.

Initially effective from January 1, 2015, the program underscores the importance of accessible and equitable cancer treatment services across healthcare facilities for all eligible individuals.

Royal Gazette publishes NHSO guidelines for Cancer Care Anywhere Program

To further enhance access for those covered under the National Health Security Act, the NHSO has incorporated services such as diagnostic confirmation, cancer staging, treatment of complications, management of coexisting conditions during treatment, and follow-up care. Consequently, the NHSO has adjusted the enforcement date for the updated regulation from January 1, 2025, to April 1, 2025, ensuring comprehensive and uninterrupted care for eligible patients.

Royal Gazette publishes NHSO guidelines for Cancer Care Anywhere Program

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy