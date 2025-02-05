Horizon Rehab Center Launches Free Monthly Support Groups for Families Impacted by Addiction and Mental Health Issues



Horizon’s Educational Support Groups

The program, launching in February, will be held on-site at Horizon Rehab Center’s Bangkok facility. Each session will focus on practical strategies and self-care techniques to help family members and caregivers navigate the challenges they face. Key topics will include:

Understanding Addiction and Mental Health Disorders: Breaking down the science and psychology behind these conditions.

Setting Healthy Boundaries: Learning how to support without enabling harmful behaviors.

Self-Care for Caregivers: Techniques for managing stress, prioritizing well-being, and avoiding burnout.

Effective Communication Strategies: How to talk with loved ones in recovery in a way that fosters connection and trust.

The Role of Trauma: Exploring how addiction and mental health disorders affect families generationally.

The sessions will be facilitated by licensed therapists and counselors, including Ms. Madan, who specializes in trauma recovery and family systems therapy. These interactive group sessions will provide participants with tools for navigating difficult situations and insights into fostering a healthier family dynamic.



Breaking the Stigma

Thailand, like many countries, continues to grapple with the pervasive stigma surrounding addiction and mental health disorders. These stigmas often deter individuals and their families from seeking the help they need. For expatriates, the fear of judgment from both their home and host cultures can further isolate them, creating an emotional and psychological toll that is hard to quantify.

“We often hear from families who feel lost and unsure of how to help their loved ones without sacrificing their own well-being,” adds Ms. Madan. “This program is about acknowledging their struggles and providing them with evidence-based guidance to create sustainable and healthy relationships within the family system.”



Why Families Need Support

Many families face immense societal stigma when dealing with addiction or mental health issues, further isolating them and compounding their stress. For example:

Caregiver Burnout: Families often prioritize their loved one’s needs over their own, leading to exhaustion and mental health challenges.

Financial Strain: Addiction and mental health treatment can create economic pressures, especially when compounded by job loss or financial dependency.

Social Isolation: Families may withdraw from friends and community out of shame or fear of judgment.

By offering a space for education, connection, and healing, Horizon’s support groups aim to reduce stigma and help families feel empowered rather than ashamed.



About Horizon Rehab Center

Horizon Rehab Center, part of the Thonburi Healthcare Group, is a leading provider of addiction recovery and mental health services in Southeast Asia. Located in Bangkok, the center offers evidence-based, client-centered care with a holistic approach. Horizon’s programs include innovative therapies such as neurofeedback, trauma-focused counseling, and outpatient treatment options, making it a trusted destination for those seeking transformative recovery.



What Sets Horizon Rehab Center Apart

Horizon Rehab Center stands out as a beacon of hope for individuals and families navigating the complexities of addiction and mental health. Located in Bangkok, the facility offers an unparalleled combination of evidence-based therapies, holistic wellness practices, and personalized care, ensuring each client receives the support they need to heal and thrive.

Key Features Include: