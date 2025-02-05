Horizon Rehab Center Launches Free Monthly Support Groups for Families Impacted by Addiction and Mental Health Issues

The Hidden Impact on Families and Loved Ones
Addiction and mental health disorders don’t just affect individuals—they ripple outward, creating profound challenges for family members and close loved ones. In Thailand, the issue is exacerbated by cultural stigmas surrounding mental health and addiction, making it even more difficult for families to seek help. Recent statistics highlight that over 60% of individuals in Thailand report mental health struggles due to societal, economic, and interpersonal pressures. Substance misuse has also seen a troubling rise, with alcohol, benzodiazepines, and methamphetamine leading the charge.
According to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board in Thailand, methamphetamine use has increased dramatically, with over 1 billion pills seized annually in the region, signaling widespread accessibility and misuse. Similarly, alcohol consumption remains among the highest in the world, and benzodiazepine misuse has become a growing concern, particularly among expatriates navigating high-stress environments. Adding to the complexity, the recent legalization of cannabis in Thailand has sparked both curiosity and misuse, especially among younger populations, further straining family relationships.
For many expatriates living in Thailand, cultural differences often amplify misunderstandings and mistrust within families. Loved ones may struggle to reconcile varying attitudes toward addiction and mental health treatment, leading to deeper emotional rifts. “Families often bear a heavy and invisible burden,” says Jennisa Madan, Horizon Rehab Center’s trauma specialist and psychotherapist. “When a loved one is struggling, the family becomes a support system by default. Without the proper tools or education, this role can lead to overwhelming stress, damaged relationships, and even physical illness. Our new support groups are designed to empower families, helping them to regain balance in their lives while offering meaningful support to their loved ones.”
Horizon’s Educational Support Groups
The program, launching in February, will be held on-site at Horizon Rehab Center’s Bangkok facility. Each session will focus on practical strategies and self-care techniques to help family members and caregivers navigate the challenges they face. Key topics will include:
The sessions will be facilitated by licensed therapists and counselors, including Ms. Madan, who specializes in trauma recovery and family systems therapy. These interactive group sessions will provide participants with tools for navigating difficult situations and insights into fostering a healthier family dynamic.
Breaking the Stigma
Thailand, like many countries, continues to grapple with the pervasive stigma surrounding addiction and mental health disorders. These stigmas often deter individuals and their families from seeking the help they need. For expatriates, the fear of judgment from both their home and host cultures can further isolate them, creating an emotional and psychological toll that is hard to quantify.
“We often hear from families who feel lost and unsure of how to help their loved ones without sacrificing their own well-being,” adds Ms. Madan. “This program is about acknowledging their struggles and providing them with evidence-based guidance to create sustainable and healthy relationships within the family system.”
Why Families Need Support
Many families face immense societal stigma when dealing with addiction or mental health issues, further isolating them and compounding their stress. For example:
By offering a space for education, connection, and healing, Horizon’s support groups aim to reduce stigma and help families feel empowered rather than ashamed.
About Horizon Rehab Center
Horizon Rehab Center, part of the Thonburi Healthcare Group, is a leading provider of addiction recovery and mental health services in Southeast Asia. Located in Bangkok, the center offers evidence-based, client-centered care with a holistic approach. Horizon’s programs include innovative therapies such as neurofeedback, trauma-focused counseling, and outpatient treatment options, making it a trusted destination for those seeking transformative recovery.
What Sets Horizon Rehab Center Apart
Horizon Rehab Center stands out as a beacon of hope for individuals and families navigating the complexities of addiction and mental health. Located in Bangkok, the facility offers an unparalleled combination of evidence-based therapies, holistic wellness practices, and personalized care, ensuring each client receives the support they need to heal and thrive.
