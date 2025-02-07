Over 100 daily deaths of children under five tied to air pollution in East Asia and the Pacific

UNICEF urges governments, businesses, the health sector, parents and educators to urgently address air pollution's impact on children for children in East Asia and the Pacific, more specifically:

•Governments must lead by strengthening climate and environmental policies, transitioning to clean energy, and enforcing WHO-aligned air quality standards to protect children’s health.

•Businesses should adopt clean technologies, reduce emissions, and ensure their practices and products prioritize the safety and well-being of children.

•The health sector should take measures to improve detection and treatment and adopt sustainable, net-zero operations.

•Parents and educators should play a crucial role in raising awareness, advocating for cleaner environments, and empowering young people to take action.

UNICEF is partnering with governments, businesses, health systems, and communities across East Asia and the Pacific to protect children from the devastating effects of air pollution. Key initiatives include:

•Advocating for climate and environmental policies that create a cleaner, more sustainable world for children.

•Implementing programmes that reduce children’s exposure to household air pollution with solutions like chimney ventilation and cleaner heating systems.

•Improving air quality monitoring and public reporting through initiatives like installing affordable sensors.

•Strengthening healthcare systems to address pollution-related illnesses and investing in cleaner medical waste management systems.

•Collaborating with communities and empowering young people as clean air advocates to raise awareness, monitor air quality, and push for stronger policies.

"Addressing air pollution will lead to enormous improvements in children’s health, education, and well-being, with ripple effects across entire societies and economies," Kunugi emphasized. "The solutions exist, and our collective future depends on implementing them.”