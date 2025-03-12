What is POLG Mitochondrial Disease?

Prince Frederik of Luxembourg, the youngest son of Prince Robert of Luxembourg and Princess Julie of Nassau, passed away on February 28 at the age of 22 due to POLG mitochondrial disease, a rare genetic disorder.

Diagnosed at 14, Prince Frederik dedicated his life to raising awareness and funding research for the disease. In 2022, he founded The POLG Foundation to advance scientific studies and potential treatments. His efforts included collaborating with designer Donna Karan to create a clothing line to support research and participating in medical trials.

Despite his illness, his determination and advocacy led to over $3.6 million in funding, supporting four major research projects. His final words to his father expressed his wish to save others from suffering the same fate.

A previously recorded emotional video of Frederik resurfaced after his passing, in which he reflected on how his diagnosis reshaped his life and provided him with a sense of purpose.

The video also featured medical experts and his sisters, Emilia and Amelie, who also suffer from POLG. Prince Frederik found joy in designing fashion merchandise for his foundation, believing in the power of creativity to drive awareness.

His father, Prince Robert, described Frederik’s final moments and his remarkable courage in bidding farewell to loved ones.

The family, while mourning his passing, celebrates Frederik’s enduring legacy of hope, compassion, and resilience. They have shared cherished memories and photos, remembering his warmth, intelligence, and unwavering spirit.

His work through The POLG Foundation continues to inspire efforts toward finding a cure.