Heat Index! How it affects your body & how to prevent it

SUNDAY, APRIL 27, 2025

High Heat Index: More dangerous than you think. Know the levels that pose risks for cramps, sun exhaustion, and heat stroke. Recognize warning signs and how to prevent them before it's too late.

 

When facing extreme heat index levels, proper self-care is essential to prevent heat stroke and other health issues.

The Heat Index is a value that represents the body's perceived temperature, calculated from both air temperature and relative humidity.

Heat Index Levels and Their Impact on the Body:

27–32°C: May feel fatigued, dizzy, nauseous, or have headaches.

32–41°C: Risk of cramps and sun exhaustion if exposed for long periods.

41–54°C: High risk of heat stroke.

Above 54°C: Life-threatening, avoid outdoor activities entirely.

Self-Care Tips When Facing High Heat Index:

Stay Hydrated: Drink water regularly, at least 6–8 glasses a day. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Wear Appropriate Clothing: Choose lightweight, breathable clothes in light colors, and avoid tight-fitting attire to help dissipate heat.

Avoid Outdoor Activities During Peak Heat: Stay indoors during the hottest times of the day.

Keep Your Home Cool: Close curtains or windows during the day, open them in the evening, use fans or air conditioning, and clean your AC at least twice a year to maintain cooling efficiency.

Prepare an Emergency First Aid Kit: Have oral rehydration salts (ORS), a thermometer, a damp towel, a handheld fan, or a misting device for emergency use.

