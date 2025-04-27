Heat Index! How it affects your body & how to prevent it

When facing extreme heat index levels, proper self-care is essential to prevent heat stroke and other health issues.
The Heat Index is a value that represents the body's perceived temperature, calculated from both air temperature and relative humidity.
Heat Index Levels and Their Impact on the Body:
27–32°C: May feel fatigued, dizzy, nauseous, or have headaches.
32–41°C: Risk of cramps and sun exhaustion if exposed for long periods.
41–54°C: High risk of heat stroke.
Above 54°C: Life-threatening, avoid outdoor activities entirely.
Self-Care Tips When Facing High Heat Index:
Stay Hydrated: Drink water regularly, at least 6–8 glasses a day. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
Wear Appropriate Clothing: Choose lightweight, breathable clothes in light colors, and avoid tight-fitting attire to help dissipate heat.
Avoid Outdoor Activities During Peak Heat: Stay indoors during the hottest times of the day.
Keep Your Home Cool: Close curtains or windows during the day, open them in the evening, use fans or air conditioning, and clean your AC at least twice a year to maintain cooling efficiency.
Prepare an Emergency First Aid Kit: Have oral rehydration salts (ORS), a thermometer, a damp towel, a handheld fan, or a misting device for emergency use.