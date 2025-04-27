Heat Index! How it affects your body & how to prevent it

When facing extreme heat index levels, proper self-care is essential to prevent heat stroke and other health issues.

The Heat Index is a value that represents the body's perceived temperature, calculated from both air temperature and relative humidity.

Heat Index Levels and Their Impact on the Body:

27–32°C: May feel fatigued, dizzy, nauseous, or have headaches.

32–41°C: Risk of cramps and sun exhaustion if exposed for long periods.

41–54°C: High risk of heat stroke.

Above 54°C: Life-threatening, avoid outdoor activities entirely.