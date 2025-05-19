Hajj pilgrims urged to beware of MERS after deaths in Saudi

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, addressed recent reports of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) cases and deaths in Saudi Arabia. According to the Saudi Ministry of Health, nine cases of MERS-CoV infection were reported between March 1 and April 21, 2025, with two resulting in death. The cases included one patient in Hail and eight in Riyadh.

Notably, six healthcare workers in Riyadh were infected while treating a single MERS patient. Four of them were asymptomatic, while the remaining two had mild, nonspecific symptoms such as muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting. None had direct contact with camels or camel products, suggesting the virus continues to circulate among camels and can still be transmitted to humans.

Despite this, global and regional risk assessments still classify the overall threat level as moderate. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recorded a total of 2,627 confirmed MERS-CoV cases from 27 countries to date—84% of which originated in Saudi Arabia. There have been no reported human infections outside the Middle East since 2019.