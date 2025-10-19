4 Dos and Don’ts after contact with venomous jellyfish

Dr Montien Kanasawat, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said that several tourists have reported being stung by venomous jellyfish while swimming off Patong and Kalim beaches in Phuket, suffering red rashes and burning pain on their skin after leaving the water.
Lifeguards from Patong Municipality provided immediate first aid by pouring vinegar on the affected areas and transferred those with more severe allergic reactions to hospital. No serious injuries or fatalities were reported.
According to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, there are more than 9,000 species of jellyfish worldwide, over 100 of which are toxic to humans.
Between 2010 and 2021, Thailand recorded five categories of jellyfish classified by toxicity level, ranging from species causing mild localised pain and rashes to those capable of affecting the nervous system, heart muscles and circulatory system, potentially leading to death.
The DDC warned that jellyfish are more common during the rainy season, particularly in shallow coastal waters after rainfall. Contact with their tentacles can cause intense pain and burning. In severe cases, venom may spread to the nervous and cardiovascular systems, posing a life-threatening risk.
Dr Montien said the species found at Patong Beach was likely the Chrysaora jellyfish, which causes localised skin irritation. He commended the preparedness and quick response of Patong’s lifeguards, who had vinegar readily available at first-aid points along the beach. Vinegar can neutralise jellyfish toxins and prevent further venom discharge.
The DDC also urged beachgoers to wear protective swimwear, avoid swimming after heavy rain, and observe posted warnings. If box jellyfish are sighted or washed ashore, swimming should be avoided unless in areas deemed safe by authorities. Swimmers are advised to follow lifeguards’ instructions strictly.