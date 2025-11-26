Thailand sees over 140,000 new cancer cases annually, 400 per day

Pattana Promphat, Minister of Public Health, delivered the opening address for the 16th National Cancer Conference (NCC16) on Tuesday (November 25), held under the theme “SHAPE THE FUTURE OF CANCER CARE” from November 25 to 27, 2025, at The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam, Bangkok.
Pattana stated that the fight against cancer requires integrated cooperation from all sectors under the "National Cancer Control Program (NCCP)."
This program serves as the framework for operations, encompassing the full cycle of promotion, prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care.
The goal is to ensure that all Thais have sustainable access to standardised and efficient services.
In this regard, the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), the Ministry of Labour, and the Ministry of Finance have developed the "Cancer Anywhere" health service system, covering the Gold Card Scheme (Cancer anywhere), the Social Security Scheme (SSO Cancer Care Project), and the Civil Servant Scheme. This allows patients to access comprehensive, quality cancer treatment.
Furthermore, agencies under the MOPH are collaboratively studying and advancing the treatment of cancer patients using Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs).
This involves the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (the regulator), the Department of Health Service Support (the standard setter), and the Department of Medical Services (the user).
This effort aligns with the policy of fostering "a new national economic engine through high-value medicine," ensuring the public can access such high-value treatments.
Specifically, the National Cancer Institute, Department of Medical Services, aims to conduct clinical research on treating various cancers, such as lung, breast, and lymphoma, with ATMPs manufactured in Thailand, beginning in 2026.
"This conference is not just an academic forum, but a starting point for defining the future of cancer management in Thailand, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3), which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages," Pattana concluded.
Dr Nattapong Wongwiwat, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, noted that the incidence of cancer in Thailand continues to rise, with over 140,000 new cancer patients reported each year, or approximately 400 people per day.
The top five most common cancers are: Liver and Bile Duct Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Cervical Cancer. The system also faces continuous and evolving systemic challenges.
Held every two years, the academic conference on cancer serves as an important platform for physicians, healthcare professionals, academics, and all cancer stakeholders. It provides them with up-to-date information on the direction, technological progress, and scientific breakthroughs in cancer prevention, control, and treatment.
It also facilitates the exchange of ideas and experiences to further improve operational efficiency. This year, the conference included the presentation of the Cancer Anywhere Award to the best-performing health districts in cancer services across various areas, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and cancer data linkage.