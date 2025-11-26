Thailand sees over 140,000 new cancer cases annually, 400 per day

Pattana Promphat, Minister of Public Health, delivered the opening address for the 16th National Cancer Conference (NCC16) on Tuesday (November 25), held under the theme “SHAPE THE FUTURE OF CANCER CARE” from November 25 to 27, 2025, at The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam, Bangkok.

Pattana stated that the fight against cancer requires integrated cooperation from all sectors under the "National Cancer Control Program (NCCP)."

This program serves as the framework for operations, encompassing the full cycle of promotion, prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care.

The goal is to ensure that all Thais have sustainable access to standardised and efficient services.

In this regard, the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), the Ministry of Labour, and the Ministry of Finance have developed the "Cancer Anywhere" health service system, covering the Gold Card Scheme (Cancer anywhere), the Social Security Scheme (SSO Cancer Care Project), and the Civil Servant Scheme. This allows patients to access comprehensive, quality cancer treatment.