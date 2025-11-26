Alliance for thalassemia prevention and treatment launched in Thailand

Initiated by BGI Group, a Chinese life sciences and genomics company, SEATPA's stated mission is to unite countries, relevant experts and communities in intensifying thalassemia prevention and control efforts in Southeast Asia.

Thalassemia, an inherited disorder caused by impaired haemoglobin synthesis leading to accelerated red blood cell destruction, is a significant public health challenge in Southeast Asia with an extremely high incidence rate in the region, according to SEATPA secretary Cao Sujie.

Cao said the alliance aims to build a comprehensive prevention network through a cross-border collaborative mechanism, including capacity building, standardised talent training systems, unifying technical specifications, increasing public awareness, and promoting the sharing of expertise in disease prevention and control.