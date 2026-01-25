Thailand says no recalled cereulide-tainted infant formula authorised

Supattra Boonserm, Secretary-General of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA Thai), said that following reports of infant milk powder contaminated with Cereulide, a toxin that is highly heat-resistant, mixing formula with boiling water or boiling it cannot destroy or inactivate the toxin.
If consumed, it can cause rapid food poisoning symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and severe abdominal pain.
The FDA Thai is concerned and has been carrying out strict monitoring and surveillance, particularly of infant formula and milk powder products for infants and young children.
She confirmed that no infant milk powder products linked to this issue are authorised or sold in Thailand, and urged the public not to panic.
For those purchasing infant milk powder products, check the label carefully.
It must have a Thai-language label showing the product name, food serial number/FDA Thai number, key ingredients, energy value, nutritional content, preparation instructions, net content, and the name and address of the manufacturer or the name and address of the importer and the country of origin, as well as the manufacturing date and expiry date, among other details.
The registration number on the label can be verified on the website www.fda.moph.go.th by selecting “Check Product Number”, or via Line: @FDATHAI by selecting “Check Product Number”, or via the QR code provided.