Mon, February 14, 2022

life

Birth control pills now available​ for free through govt apps

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Birth control pills now available​ ...

Thai women aged 15-59 years can access oral birth control pills without cost at midwifery clinics, pharmacies, private hospitals, and primary care units in Bangkok, including at more than 2,500 locations across the country, Dr Jadet Thammathat-Aree, secretary-general of the National Health Security Office (NHSO), said on Tuesday.

Those having a mobile phone like a smartphone, can obtain birth control pills through the Paotang app, by selecting the service unit, and pick it up on the allotted date. In the case of those who do not have a smartphone, they can obtain the birth control pills by showing their ID card at the participating service units.

Each person can receive no more than three strips of pills per time and not more than 13 stripss per person per year.

Related News

Published : February 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Rams clinch Super Bowl after 4th quarter comeback against Bengals

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Omicron spreading faster but killing fewer patients, says virologist

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Indonesia's Lombok Island heats up to accommodate more tourists for MotoGP race

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Olympic fervor invigorates China's consumer, capital market

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Latest News

Marcos Jr. and Duterte still leading in Pulse Asia poll

Published : Feb 14, 2022

PM wants Thai-Saudi cooperation blueprint ready in 2 months

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Rams clinch Super Bowl after 4th quarter comeback against Bengals

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Room only for ‘real player’ as Super Bowl ad costs hit historic high

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.