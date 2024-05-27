Korean Cultural Center in Thailand hosted \'Korean Culture Day\' at the Royal Police Cadet Academy

The Center presented educational materials on Korean culture and K-food cooking kits to the Academy. Police Lieutenant General Senit Samransamruatkit, the principal of the Academy, thanked the Ambassador and the Center for providing the cadets with the opportunity to learn about Korea.

After the formal event, cadets enjoyed traditional Korean games such as Ttakji, Jegi, and Tuho, wore Hanbok, and tasted Korean food including fried chicken and fish cakes. Some cadets reminisced about their travels to Korea, while others expressed their gratitude to the Center for organizing the event.

Lee Sunju, the director of the Center, remarked, "It is a pleasure to host the Korean Culture Day event for the first time at the Academy, which has a history of over 100 years. I hope that through this experience, cadets who will ensure Thai society's security feel a closer connection to Korea."