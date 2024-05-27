Korean Cultural Center in Thailand hosted \'Korean Culture Day\' at the Royal Police Cadet Academy

The event featured a variety of cultural programs. It began with a Gilnory performance, a traditional Korean parade with musical instruments, conducted by a Korean traditional music instructor and Thai students from the Center. Other activities included a Korean movie talk show with H.E. Mr Park Yongmin, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, traditional Korean games, wearing a Hanbok, and tasting Korean food.
During the movie talk show, Ambassador Park introduced the film 'Memories of Murder', directed by the internationally acclaimed Bong Joon-ho. He described it as "a great movie illustrating detectives struggling to solve a case amid the societal challenges of the 1980s, which also raises awareness about unresolved cases." Two cadets, Prawanwit (Grade 3) and Nanthawat (Grade 4) shared their reviews on stage, highlighting the impressive ending scene and their appreciation for the main characters' perspectives on the investigation. The cadets also asked questions about the movie’s cultural background and the mutual human exchange between Korea and Thailand. Ambassador Park responded by expressing his hope that the event would help the cadets develop into excellent police officers with an international perspective. He also requested that the cadets support Korean nationals seeking police assistance in the future.
The Center presented educational materials on Korean culture and K-food cooking kits to the Academy. Police Lieutenant General Senit Samransamruatkit, the principal of the Academy, thanked the Ambassador and the Center for providing the cadets with the opportunity to learn about Korea.
After the formal event, cadets enjoyed traditional Korean games such as Ttakji, Jegi, and Tuho, wore Hanbok, and tasted Korean food including fried chicken and fish cakes. Some cadets reminisced about their travels to Korea, while others expressed their gratitude to the Center for organizing the event.
Lee Sunju, the director of the Center, remarked, "It is a pleasure to host the Korean Culture Day event for the first time at the Academy, which has a history of over 100 years. I hope that through this experience, cadets who will ensure Thai society's security feel a closer connection to Korea."