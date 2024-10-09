Ghostly reads at Book Expo Thailand 2024

The 29th Book Expo Thailand 2024 kicks off tomorrow (October 10) in Halls 5-7, on the LG Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok with a novel theme – “Ghosts” and on the creepy concept of “Reading Until the Afterlife.”
Open daily from 10am to 9pm until October 20, this year’s event will feature a wide range of special activities, including multiple panel discussions across the main stage and a smaller stage.
12 highlights not to be missed are:
1️ Ghost Library exhibition: Explore 100 key visual entries from the 29th National Book Fair poster design contest at Hall 5 (Lakeside), Booth R04.
2️ Mystery zone: Write a two-line horror story at Hall 6, Booth I26.
3️ PUBAT (The Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand) Contest – “Reading Beyond the Afterlife” with competitions taking place on the main stage:
- The Guru of Ghost Stories: Top Ghost Story Expert Competition
- The Ghost Story Seller: Best Ghost Story Seller competition
- The Ghost Story Proofreader: Best Ghost Story Error Hunter competition
- The Ghost Cosplayer - Ghost from Books: Top Ghost Cosplay competition
4️ “One Reader = Million Awakened” exhibition by the One Reader Million Awakened Foundation invites visitors to donate books or fund book purchases for schools and communities at Hall 5 (MRT side), Booth R01.
5️ Donation sale by One Reader Million Awakened Foundation: Visitors can buy books to donate and support the foundation's projects at Hall 5, Booth A26.
6️ Storytelling Contest: Bring children to enjoy stories at the main stage, Hall 7.
7️ Ghost tells the Plan exhibition: The exhibition showcases a curated collection of books recommended by 30 leading Thai authors for future reading at Hall 6, Booth R05.
8️ “Exit to the Afterlife” exhibition: Admire beautiful book covers from the 100ABCD project at Hall 7, Booth R06.
9️ Book Lab: Exchange knowledge and skills with experts in astrology, art, languages, and more at Hall 5, Booth A15.
10️ Kids Wall Painting + Book Swap: Swap your books and enjoy colouring activities at Hall 5 (near MRT entrance), Booth A35.
11️ Global Author Spotlight: Meet international authors including Jiu Lu Fei Xiang (“The Legends”, “The Blue Whisper”, “Love Between Fairy and Devil”, “Back From the Brink”, “Love You Seven Times”); Shinen Mikito (“The Glass Tower Murder”); Kim Ho Yeon (“The Second Chance Convenience Store”); Ratih Kumala (“Cigarette Girl”); and Peter A. Jackson (“Capitalism Magic Thailand”)
12️ Little Read Universe Exhibition: Inspire families to read together at Hall 5 (MRT side), Booth R02.