SEA LIFE Bangkok announces special exhibition

"At SEA LIFE Bangkok, we aim to offer a new experience in viewing the aquarium. Besides providing education with entertainment, we also present various perspectives through the works of young artists and diverse activities that perfectly complement the experience.

"Whether it's inspiring creativity, providing mental relaxation, or serving as a hangout spot for all ages, we have many more activities lined up here."

Visitors can enjoy the sight of swimming fish, glowing jellyfish, seahorses, clownfish, giant sharks, and rays, all accompanied by "Hope". Even along the underwater tunnel walkway, vibrant flowers seem to accompany you as you watch the sea creatures.

Visiting here is like attending an international school, as the aquarium is filled with both adult and child tourists from all over the world, many eagerly waiting to enjoy the various activities happening throughout the day.

For instance, the Shark Dive experience allows divers to explore the underwater world and get up close to a variety of fish species. The highlight is the chance to dive alongside sharks for a true VIP experience.

For a less risky option, visitors can take a walk through the shark-walk zone, where only a clear acrylic sheet separates them from four species of sharks.

Or simply enjoy watching divers clean the glass tanks alongside vibrant fish in the coral reef display.

The star attraction is the sand tiger shark, which is known for its intimidating appearance with long, sharp teeth. Sharks can have up to 30,000 teeth in their lifetime, but despite their scary looks, they pose little threat to humans unless provoked or harmed.

In the seahorse kingdom, these creatures face the risk of extinction due to pollution and habitat destruction. Every year, 150 million seahorses are captured and killed for use in traditional medicine. SEA LIFE Trust advocates for the global protection of seahorses and has successfully bred big-bellied and lined seahorses.

Visitors can also tour the Jellyfish Lab to learn about jellyfish breeding and discover the secrets of jellyfish and plankton.

Other highlights include feeding shows featuring sharks, rays, leafy sea dragons, jackass penguins, archerfish and more. There are also 4D movies, glass-bottom boat rides, and much more.

Experience the fascinating underwater world and Neo-Pop Art at SEA LIFE Bangkok, located on B1-2 at Siam Paragon.

By Euaphant