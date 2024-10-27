Sukhothai lines up spectacular 10-day treat for Loy Krathong

Sukhothai province has packed a range of attractions for 10 days of celebrations of Loy Krathong Festival 2024 at the Sukhothai Historical Park in Mueang district.

The event, being held in Mueang Kao subdistrict from November 8 to 17, aims to preserve the ancient tradition of honouring Phra Mae Khongkha (Goddess of Water) and to pray for good fortune in life, following a cultural heritage that has been passed down for over 700 years.