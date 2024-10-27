Sukhothai lines up spectacular 10-day treat for Loy Krathong

Sukhothai province has packed a range of attractions for 10 days of celebrations of Loy Krathong Festival 2024 at the Sukhothai Historical Park in Mueang district.
The event, being held in Mueang Kao subdistrict from November 8 to 17, aims to preserve the ancient tradition of honouring Phra Mae Khongkha (Goddess of Water) and to pray for good fortune in life, following a cultural heritage that has been passed down for over 700 years.
This year, the festival will showcase the unique characteristics of Thai arts and culture, blending them with the creative city concept (crafts and folk art), highlighted by firework displays featuring "Talai and Phaniang firecrackers", which have won the gold prize for potential festival themes (Night-time theme).
Additionally, the festival will feature "Sukhothai Fireworks", a local tradition handed down by previous generations, celebrating the art of fireworks-making for over 47 years (1977 - 2024). This tradition integrates ancient Thai fire techniques with modern fireworks displays, demonstrating the pride of the Sukhothai Fireworks Team, which has gained recognition from local to global levels through the Loy Krathong Festival.
The light and sound show during the Sukhothai Loy Krathong Festival will take place from November 8 to 15, every day from 7pm to 7.45pm, with an additional performance on November 15, from 8.30pm to 9.15pm.Ticket prices are 500, 900 and 1,200 baht.