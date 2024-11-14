Eco-friendly Loy Krathong at 140 locations across Bangkok

Deputy Governor of Bangkok Sanon Wangsrangboon, along with senior officials, held a press conference at City Hall on Monday ( November 11, 2024) for the 2024 Bangkok Loy Krathong Festival.
Bangkok and various public and private organisations have united to uphold the Loy Krathong tradition, organising over 140 celebration sites citywide, Deputy Governor of Bangkok Sanon Wangsrangboon said at a press conference along with senior officials at City Hall on Monday.
“The highlights include three distinct styles: Traditional Loy Krathong, Digital Loy Krathong, and Online Loy Krathong,” Sanon said.
This year’s festivities are spread across Bangkok, encouraging the public to preserve the Loy Krathong tradition. With 140 spots citywide organised by both the public and private sectors, residents can celebrate closer to home, avoiding travel and crowding in select areas, he said.
Key locations in Bangkok include:
Bangkok Loy Krathong Festival 2024: At Khlong Lod, Phra Nakhon district, on Friday (November 15), from 5.30pm to 11pm. Activities include cultural performances, release of traditional and eco-friendly krathong, and stalls promoting community products from Bangkok’s 50 districts, organised by the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. It is linked to the Awakening Bangkok 2024 event held from November 8-17 in the Phra Nakhon - Pak Khlong Talat areas.
The Charm of Four Regions Loy Krathong: At Khlong Prem Prachakorn on Friday, at Pracharuamjai Community Plaza 1 and Wat Samian Naree, Chatuchak district. Activities include boat races, a traditional boat market, a Noppamas beauty pageant for children, and local goods stalls organised by the Chatuchak district office.
Loy Krathong in 34 Bangkok parks: On Friday, from 5am to midnight, promoting eco-friendly krathong made from natural materials instead of bread, organised by the Environment Department.
Loy Krathong Festival 2024 “Thai Tradition, Safety, and Environmental Care”: Hosted at Wat Arun Ratchawararam, Bangkok Yai district, on Friday. The event includes cultural performances, traditional Thai dancing to Loy Krathong songs in six languages (Thai, English, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Spanish) with musical acts by Suntaraporn Band and Thai National Artists, organised by the Department of Cultural Promotion, Ministry of Culture.
"Colours of the River" Loy Krathong Festival: From November 13-16, at Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem (near Hua Lamphong), Pom Prap Sattru Phai, and Pathum Wan districts. The festival celebrates Thai heritage, boosts local and international tourism, and supports Thailand’s soft power initiative. Activities include traditional krathong and Noppamas pageant processions on water, cultural performances, and traditional Thai food demonstrations, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
Bangkok River Festival 2024: The 10th annual “Experience the River, Hear the Rhythm” festival runs from November 14-16 at 10 piers – Wat Pho Pier, Tha Maharaj, Wat Rakhang, Wat Arun, Wat Kalaya, Wat Prayurawongsawas, Yodpiman River Walk, Khlong Ong Ang - Wat Bophitphimuk, Sooksiam at Iconsiam, and Asiatique the Riverfront – organised by Thai Beverage Pcl.
Thaiconic Loy Krathong: “The Flowing Legacy Of Thai Spirit” event runs on Friday at Iconsiam in Khlong San district, themed “Heritage Stream Connecting Thai Hearts Across Generations”. This grand celebration of Loy Krathong focuses on cultural sustainability and Thailand’s emergence as a “Global Cultural Influence”. Highlights include the debut of actress Rebecca Patricia Armstrong as Nang Noppamas, dressed in a Thai-inspired eco-friendly outfit. The event will also feature a grand procession, a mini-concert by Nont Tanont, an international krathong exhibition from 15 countries, and cultural displays from five unique Thai regions. Visitors can also enjoy food and souvenirs at a traditional Thai market set up at SookSiam on the G floor from November 5 to 18. Iconsiam, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and the Marine Department, will provide a safe, eco-friendly krathong experience through a floating station.
Eco-friendly digital Loy Krathong events
This year’s festival includes digital Loy Krathong celebrations to reduce waste and environmental impact, especially for eco-conscious participants. Here are the highlights:
Digital Loy Krathong 2024 at Pathumwan Skywalk (November 14-15, 6pm - 11pm), with Projection Mapping displays at this major landmark, organised by BMA in partnership with Bangkok Mass Transit System, Siam Piwat, MBK, Siam Motors, and Bangkok Art and Culture Centre.
AEON Digital Loy Krathong - Symphony of River (Friday, 5pm - 11.30pm) at Lan Khon Muang, City Hall. This creative event supports environmental preservation through digital krathong activities, with proceeds donated for temple restoration at Wat Suthat.
Ong Ang Canal Loy Krathong (November 13-15) in Phra Nakhon district, featuring traditional music, cultural performances, a Nang Noppamas contest, and Projection Mapping displays by over 20 Thai artists on a 12-storey building, allowing visitors to submit their krathong designs to be projected on the canal walls.
Rangnam Loy Krathong Digital (Friday, 6.30pm onwards) at Peace Park, Ratchathewi district, organised by King Power with BMA's Environmental Department and the Rangnam community. Attendees can enjoy an eco-friendly digital krathong experience through QR code scanning on a web app, allowing them to design, colour, and release a krathong on the digital screen. Participants can view their krathongs on the water and receive exclusive discounts from King Power.
Celebrate Loy Krathong from anywhere (Online)!
Bangkok invites green enthusiasts to participate in the Loy Krathong Festival by floating krathong online from anywhere. Enjoy the beauty of Bangkok's parks in an environmentally friendly way that reduces waste and pollution. Visit the Greener Bangkok website at https://greener.bangkok.go.th to choose from 34 parks and select a krathong style you like, honouring the Water Goddess and making a wish on this important Thai festival.
Bangkok also offers a special “Krathong Collection Game”, where you can select an area to collect virtual krathong and enjoy fun items. Start collecting on Friday at 5pm, until midnight on Sunday (November 17), for a chance to win limited-edition eco-friendly prizes.
Avoid bread and foam krathong: Use natural, biodegradable materials
Following the 2023 Loy Krathong festival, where excessive bread krathong were floated in park ponds, especially at Santiphap Park, which harmed aquatic life and took nearly four months to restore,
Bangkok is requesting citizens to use natural materials for their krathong and avoid foam and bread. Bread krathong are challenging to clean up, easily disintegrate, may contain harmful dyes, and reduce oxygen in the water as they sink, endangering fish and the ecosystem, the officials said.
Additionally, Bangkok encourages a sustainable celebration by floating one krathong per group or family to minimise waste. Last year, the city collected a total of 639,828 krathong, 67,226 (11.74%) more than in 2022. Of these, 618,951 (96.74%) were made from natural materials, while 20,877 (3.26%) were foam. This year, Bangkok's Environmental and Drainage Departments, along with district offices, will mobilise staff to collect krathong from the Chao Phraya River, canals, and ponds in parks across Bangkok, and complete the sorting by 6am on Saturday (November 16).
Campaign for public safety
Bangkok is promoting the “5 Safety Standards” campaign, which includes “3 Pollution-Free” and “2 Safety Measures”. The pollution-free standards are: 1. Bread-free krathongs (no floating bread krathongs in ponds or lakes within Bangkok’s parks), 2. No non-natural materials (avoid foam, pins, nails, and staples), and 3. Air pollution-free – reduce energy consumption (reduce travel by celebrating Loy Krathong in nearby parks and minimise incense burning). The two safety measures are: 1. Fireworks-free and sky lantern-free zones, 2. Safe piers and floating docks.
In addition to this campaign, Bangkok has ensured safety at piers, inspecting them for stability and readiness, checking waterfront and waste collection areas, and maintaining CCTV systems in parks. Municipal officers will be present for public safety.
Hospitals under the Medical Department are ready for emergencies around the clock, with medical units stationed at the joint command centres. Each station will have five staff members equipped with fire engines, rescue vehicles, lighting vehicles, and communication tools. Each pier and dock point along the Chao Phraya River will have two staff members with life-saving gear, life jackets, buoys, and ropes. Additionally, three 38-foot fireboats will patrol the Chao Phraya River from Rama VII Bridge to Rama IX Bridge, BMA officials said.
Fireworks, rockets, firecrackers, sky lanterns, and similar items are prohibited without permission. Special units are inspecting facilities that produce, store or sell fireworks, and safety checks are required at event venues and entertainment establishments. Parents are advised to supervise children closely, and attendees are encouraged to abstain from alcohol and intoxicants.
If you encounter an injured person or medical emergency, call 1669 (Bangkok Erawan Center and the nationwide emergency hotline). For fire or other emergencies, call 199 (Rama Radio Center, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Bangkok).