Eco-friendly Loy Krathong at 140 locations across Bangkok

Bangkok River Festival 2024: The 10th annual “Experience the River, Hear the Rhythm” festival runs from November 14-16 at 10 piers – Wat Pho Pier, Tha Maharaj, Wat Rakhang, Wat Arun, Wat Kalaya, Wat Prayurawongsawas, Yodpiman River Walk, Khlong Ong Ang - Wat Bophitphimuk, Sooksiam at Iconsiam, and Asiatique the Riverfront – organised by Thai Beverage Pcl.

Thaiconic Loy Krathong: “The Flowing Legacy Of Thai Spirit” event runs on Friday at Iconsiam in Khlong San district, themed “Heritage Stream Connecting Thai Hearts Across Generations”. This grand celebration of Loy Krathong focuses on cultural sustainability and Thailand’s emergence as a “Global Cultural Influence”. Highlights include the debut of actress Rebecca Patricia Armstrong as Nang Noppamas, dressed in a Thai-inspired eco-friendly outfit. The event will also feature a grand procession, a mini-concert by Nont Tanont, an international krathong exhibition from 15 countries, and cultural displays from five unique Thai regions. Visitors can also enjoy food and souvenirs at a traditional Thai market set up at SookSiam on the G floor from November 5 to 18. Iconsiam, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and the Marine Department, will provide a safe, eco-friendly krathong experience through a floating station.

Eco-friendly digital Loy Krathong events

This year’s festival includes digital Loy Krathong celebrations to reduce waste and environmental impact, especially for eco-conscious participants. Here are the highlights:

Digital Loy Krathong 2024 at Pathumwan Skywalk (November 14-15, 6pm - 11pm), with Projection Mapping displays at this major landmark, organised by BMA in partnership with Bangkok Mass Transit System, Siam Piwat, MBK, Siam Motors, and Bangkok Art and Culture Centre.

AEON Digital Loy Krathong - Symphony of River (Friday, 5pm - 11.30pm) at Lan Khon Muang, City Hall. This creative event supports environmental preservation through digital krathong activities, with proceeds donated for temple restoration at Wat Suthat.

Ong Ang Canal Loy Krathong (November 13-15) in Phra Nakhon district, featuring traditional music, cultural performances, a Nang Noppamas contest, and Projection Mapping displays by over 20 Thai artists on a 12-storey building, allowing visitors to submit their krathong designs to be projected on the canal walls.

Rangnam Loy Krathong Digital (Friday, 6.30pm onwards) at Peace Park, Ratchathewi district, organised by King Power with BMA's Environmental Department and the Rangnam community. Attendees can enjoy an eco-friendly digital krathong experience through QR code scanning on a web app, allowing them to design, colour, and release a krathong on the digital screen. Participants can view their krathongs on the water and receive exclusive discounts from King Power.

Celebrate Loy Krathong from anywhere (Online)!

Bangkok invites green enthusiasts to participate in the Loy Krathong Festival by floating krathong online from anywhere. Enjoy the beauty of Bangkok's parks in an environmentally friendly way that reduces waste and pollution. Visit the Greener Bangkok website at https://greener.bangkok.go.th to choose from 34 parks and select a krathong style you like, honouring the Water Goddess and making a wish on this important Thai festival.

Bangkok also offers a special “Krathong Collection Game”, where you can select an area to collect virtual krathong and enjoy fun items. Start collecting on Friday at 5pm, until midnight on Sunday (November 17), for a chance to win limited-edition eco-friendly prizes.

Avoid bread and foam krathong: Use natural, biodegradable materials

Following the 2023 Loy Krathong festival, where excessive bread krathong were floated in park ponds, especially at Santiphap Park, which harmed aquatic life and took nearly four months to restore,

Bangkok is requesting citizens to use natural materials for their krathong and avoid foam and bread. Bread krathong are challenging to clean up, easily disintegrate, may contain harmful dyes, and reduce oxygen in the water as they sink, endangering fish and the ecosystem, the officials said.

Additionally, Bangkok encourages a sustainable celebration by floating one krathong per group or family to minimise waste. Last year, the city collected a total of 639,828 krathong, 67,226 (11.74%) more than in 2022. Of these, 618,951 (96.74%) were made from natural materials, while 20,877 (3.26%) were foam. This year, Bangkok's Environmental and Drainage Departments, along with district offices, will mobilise staff to collect krathong from the Chao Phraya River, canals, and ponds in parks across Bangkok, and complete the sorting by 6am on Saturday (November 16).

Campaign for public safety

Bangkok is promoting the “5 Safety Standards” campaign, which includes “3 Pollution-Free” and “2 Safety Measures”. The pollution-free standards are: 1. Bread-free krathongs (no floating bread krathongs in ponds or lakes within Bangkok’s parks), 2. No non-natural materials (avoid foam, pins, nails, and staples), and 3. Air pollution-free – reduce energy consumption (reduce travel by celebrating Loy Krathong in nearby parks and minimise incense burning). The two safety measures are: 1. Fireworks-free and sky lantern-free zones, 2. Safe piers and floating docks.

In addition to this campaign, Bangkok has ensured safety at piers, inspecting them for stability and readiness, checking waterfront and waste collection areas, and maintaining CCTV systems in parks. Municipal officers will be present for public safety.

Hospitals under the Medical Department are ready for emergencies around the clock, with medical units stationed at the joint command centres. Each station will have five staff members equipped with fire engines, rescue vehicles, lighting vehicles, and communication tools. Each pier and dock point along the Chao Phraya River will have two staff members with life-saving gear, life jackets, buoys, and ropes. Additionally, three 38-foot fireboats will patrol the Chao Phraya River from Rama VII Bridge to Rama IX Bridge, BMA officials said.

Fireworks, rockets, firecrackers, sky lanterns, and similar items are prohibited without permission. Special units are inspecting facilities that produce, store or sell fireworks, and safety checks are required at event venues and entertainment establishments. Parents are advised to supervise children closely, and attendees are encouraged to abstain from alcohol and intoxicants.

If you encounter an injured person or medical emergency, call 1669 (Bangkok Erawan Center and the nationwide emergency hotline). For fire or other emergencies, call 199 (Rama Radio Center, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Bangkok).

