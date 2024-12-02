Fine Arts Department announces ‘Night at the Museum’ event

Phanombut Chandrachot, director general of the Fine Arts Department, announced that the National Museum Bangkok is hosting a “Night at the Museum” event, allowing visitors to explore the museum at night and gain insights into ancient artefacts, art objects, history, and Thai architecture.
Activities at the Night at the Museum Festival 2024 include:
Museum Market
Shop for art toys, gashapon (small toys that come in capsules), crafts, and creative media inspired by ancient artefacts and art objects as unique gifts for Christmas and New Year. Food and beverages are also available. Visitors can consult professional fortune-tellers at the Fortune Pavilion. The market operates from 10am to 8pm.
"Wealthy Snake" gashapon
This special gashapon features a wealth-guarding snake stamp with a base inscribed with five auspicious blessings: Longevity, Beauty, Health, Strength, and Wisdom. Available at the Museum Studio Booth 064 in the Museum Market starting at 10am. Price: 200 baht per draw, with no limit on the number of draws.
Twelve Zodiacs Scavenger Hunt
A fun activity for families and people of all ages! Explore the museum while hunting for zodiac animals hidden in various exhibition rooms. Don’t forget to claim your prize before leaving. Available at Museum Studio Booth 064 from 10am to 7.30pm. Fee: 50 baht per set.
Night Museum Guided Tour
A special guided tour on the theme "Asiravis: The Mystical Serpent Legends 2025", led by curators and National Museum volunteers in both Thai and foreign languages. Participants can enter a lucky draw for a red-jade and green-emerald wealth serpent charm, with 10 charms given away daily.
Registration opens at 5pm, and the tour runs from 6pm to 7.30pm (one session per day). No prior reservations are required.
Frangipani Teahouse
Take a relaxing break during your museum visit with a light tea session at the Frangipani Teahouse, located at the Chao Phraya Yommarat Memorial Building. Open from 8.30am to 8pm.
Collectible Museum Stamps
Don’t miss the launch of 14 commemorative building stamps from various museum structures. Collect them starting December 20, and continue throughout the next year.
Night at the Museum runs from 8.30am to 8pm, December 20 to 22. Ticket sales: 8.30am to 7pm at the National Museum Bangkok. For inquiries, call 02 224 1402 (Wednesday-Sunday, 8.30am to 4.30pm).