Fine Arts Department announces ‘Night at the Museum’ event

Phanombut Chandrachot, director general of the Fine Arts Department, announced that the National Museum Bangkok is hosting a “Night at the Museum” event, allowing visitors to explore the museum at night and gain insights into ancient artefacts, art objects, history, and Thai architecture.

The event will run from 8.30am to 8pm, December 20 to 22.

Activities at the Night at the Museum Festival 2024 include:

Museum Market

Shop for art toys, gashapon (small toys that come in capsules), crafts, and creative media inspired by ancient artefacts and art objects as unique gifts for Christmas and New Year. Food and beverages are also available. Visitors can consult professional fortune-tellers at the Fortune Pavilion. The market operates from 10am to 8pm.

"Wealthy Snake" gashapon

This special gashapon features a wealth-guarding snake stamp with a base inscribed with five auspicious blessings: Longevity, Beauty, Health, Strength, and Wisdom. Available at the Museum Studio Booth 064 in the Museum Market starting at 10am. Price: 200 baht per draw, with no limit on the number of draws.