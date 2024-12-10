Paetongtarn, officials join boat tour celebrating Chao Phraya River

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her spouse, Pitaka Suksawat, led a group of Cabinet members on a boat tour to witness a performance titled "The Shining of Chao Phraya: Vijit Chao Phraya 2024".
They were welcomed by Sorawong Thienthong, minister of tourism and sports; Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT); and others.
The Vijit Chao Phraya event is part of the Thailand Winter Festival initiative aimed at promoting tourism and the government’s soft-power policy. TAT has collaborated with public- and private-sector partners to stimulate tourism during the year's final month, running from November 16 to December 15.
This event utilises modern techniques to highlight Thailand's cultural diversity and way of life along the Chao Phraya River, showcasing significant temples, landmarks, and neighbourhoods at 14 key locations throughout Bangkok.
The delegation also visited various performance sites, including:
Phra Pok Klao Bridge: "Landmark Vijit Chao Phraya 2024"
Wichai Prasit Fort: "Magic of the Waves"
Sunandalaya Building, Rajini School: "The Marvel of Learning Lights"
Wat Arun Ratchawararam: "From Dawn to Night"
Royal Thai Naval Institute Building: "Maritime Lights and Navy Heritage"
Wat Rakhangkhositaram: "Fields of Faithful Light"
Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Museum: "Crystals of Time"
Rama VIII Bridge: "Poetic Brilliance in Verse"
Wat Khruea Wan: "Artistic Lights of Dharma"
Wat Kalayanamit: "Radiance of Devotion"
Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge: "Dreamlike Marvel of Light"
The prime minister and her team also took photographs under a large tree at Yok Yor Marina Restaurant, decorated with lights under the theme “Glistening Shelter”.
They then viewed performances, including “Mystic Night of Lights” and “The Thai-conic Christmas Symphony”, in the tree-lined area behind the new Ministry of Interior building in Khlong San district. The theme for this display was “Enchanted Forestry”.
The evening concluded with a fireworks display accompanied by lights and music at Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge, with the boat tour lasting about an hour and 45 minutes.
During the event, Paetongtarn invited the public to join the boat tour and enjoy the performances, saying she was highly impressed by the experience but noticed the majority of attendees were foreign tourists. She encouraged more Thai people to participate, emphasising that "this treasure is right here in our homeland".
She urged everyone not to miss the event, which runs until December 15. The event will run daily between 6pm and 10pm.