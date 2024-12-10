Paetongtarn, officials join boat tour celebrating Chao Phraya River

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her spouse, Pitaka Suksawat, led a group of Cabinet members on a boat tour to witness a performance titled "The Shining of Chao Phraya: Vijit Chao Phraya 2024".

They were welcomed by Sorawong Thienthong, minister of tourism and sports; Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT); and others.

The Vijit Chao Phraya event is part of the Thailand Winter Festival initiative aimed at promoting tourism and the government’s soft-power policy. TAT has collaborated with public- and private-sector partners to stimulate tourism during the year's final month, running from November 16 to December 15.