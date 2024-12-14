Chiang Mai hotel presents exhibition ‘Apamaya: Without Illusion’

After a long hiatus from hosting art exhibitions, after the 2019 exhibition "Fading but Never Forgotten", which celebrated the artisans behind traditional Lanna craftsmanship, Raya Heritage Hotel has returned to the art scene.
This year, as part of Chiang Mai Design Week 2024, the hotel presents the exhibition "Apamaya: Without Illusion". The showcase features sculptures by Siripong Ruangsri and avant-garde silver jewellery designs by Sirirat Jivanuwong, seamlessly blending their artistic approaches.
Wichada Sitaklin, design consultant for The Raya Collection, explained the decision to invite these two artists to collaborate on the exhibition. The inspiration stemmed from admiration for Sirirat, founder of the brand Rang-Tan, whose creations transform everyday items into exquisite works of art, and Siripong’s captivating sculptures, which portray charmingly simple human faces with profound elegance.
"The intention behind creating Raya Heritage Hotel was to preserve craftsmanship and work with local communities and artisans. When I met Sirirat and saw Siripong's work – handmade art created from the heart, with a naïve, simple, pure, and straightforward quality, without any embellishment – I felt it was exactly what we were looking for," Wichada said.
Siripong, a teacher for underprivileged children who offers opportunities for art students searching for meaning to learn and experiment with ceramic sculpture in his studio, shared: "Apamaya means 'Without Illusion'. I try to tell everyone not to be afraid of things not being beautiful or good enough. Just do what you want to do.
“That's why my work doesn't have titles. Those that do are all called 'Women'. The reason is that I enjoy observing people's expressions, because each person's face tells many stories."
The artwork in the "Women" series by Siripong includes paintings, sculptures and mixed media, with a particular focus on sculptures in various sizes, ranging from small, handheld pieces to large works standing around 2 metres tall.
Some pieces are simply clay sculptures, while others are glazed with vibrant colours. The faces express a range of emotions, and small bird and fish sculptures, both large and small, are incorporated to enhance the mood and movement of the female figures, adding depth and intrigue.
"My ceramic work is a fusion of sculpture and painting. Typically, ceramics are fired twice: once for bisque firing and then for glazing and painting. But I paint directly on to the piece and fire it only once, a method called ‘one firing’.
“I'm doing everything wrong, out of order. If any teachers saw this, they would tell me it's all wrong, but I love it. Ceramic work is very fragile. If you open the kiln and find a broken piece, it can really break your heart," Siripong said with a smile.
Sirirat said: "Ten years ago, Siripong said he wanted us to exhibit our works together. Last year, when we met again, he said the same thing: 'When will we exhibit together?' That moment became a turning point for me because that year was very difficult for me emotionally. I wanted to leave the industry and move away from Chiang Mai.
“When I entered Siripong's studio, I encountered words and feelings that resonated deeply within me, making me not want to continue. I didn't want to make necklaces any more. I was tired of the display mannequins I had been using. I wanted a mannequin that was different, unique in the world. So I asked him if I could put my necklaces on one of his mannequins.
“Siripong replied, 'Why not sell my mannequins too?' He helped me find a solution. And that's how the idea of selling necklaces in a completely new form came about."
Sirirat shared the story behind the conceptual meeting that led to the joint exhibition of sculpture and silver jewellery:
"I worked with Noi. Both of us collaborated with local communities, researchers, and various hill tribes. Initially, we began by collecting and appreciating their silverwork. Over time, we wanted to create our own necklaces, so we worked with artisans to incorporate natural elements, such as stones and tree bark, into unique designs, which eventually became our signature style.
“Our work uses a high percentage of silver. We've now moved our production base to Ubon Ratchathani. My role is to design and be the stylist, because Noi doesn't wear our own jewellery, but I do. Not all the pieces we make are sold; some of them we keep for ourselves."
The silver jewellery displayed alongside Siripong's ceramic mannequins is part of the Rang-Tan collection that was shown in France 20 years ago. Although the pieces were, in her words, "unsellable" back then, looking back, they were ahead of their time and remain modern even today.
"Having the necklace on Siripong's mannequin made me want to keep going. The mannequin's face, reflecting various emotions, including a smile, inspired me to make even more beautiful necklaces. Now, we are looking forward to how sculpture and silver jewellery will guide us down the next path.
"Don't be afraid of things not being beautiful or good enough. This could be another ‘answer’ that frees us from mental constraints in a simple and straightforward way. Just follow what you want to do with intention. This is the essence of ‘Apamaya’, which encourages us to move forward with renewed strength into the new year.”
Pinanong Panchuen