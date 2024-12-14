Chiang Mai hotel presents exhibition ‘Apamaya: Without Illusion’

“When I entered Siripong's studio, I encountered words and feelings that resonated deeply within me, making me not want to continue. I didn't want to make necklaces any more. I was tired of the display mannequins I had been using. I wanted a mannequin that was different, unique in the world. So I asked him if I could put my necklaces on one of his mannequins.

“Siripong replied, 'Why not sell my mannequins too?' He helped me find a solution. And that's how the idea of selling necklaces in a completely new form came about."

Sirirat shared the story behind the conceptual meeting that led to the joint exhibition of sculpture and silver jewellery:

"I worked with Noi. Both of us collaborated with local communities, researchers, and various hill tribes. Initially, we began by collecting and appreciating their silverwork. Over time, we wanted to create our own necklaces, so we worked with artisans to incorporate natural elements, such as stones and tree bark, into unique designs, which eventually became our signature style.

“Our work uses a high percentage of silver. We've now moved our production base to Ubon Ratchathani. My role is to design and be the stylist, because Noi doesn't wear our own jewellery, but I do. Not all the pieces we make are sold; some of them we keep for ourselves."

The silver jewellery displayed alongside Siripong's ceramic mannequins is part of the Rang-Tan collection that was shown in France 20 years ago. Although the pieces were, in her words, "unsellable" back then, looking back, they were ahead of their time and remain modern even today.

"Having the necklace on Siripong's mannequin made me want to keep going. The mannequin's face, reflecting various emotions, including a smile, inspired me to make even more beautiful necklaces. Now, we are looking forward to how sculpture and silver jewellery will guide us down the next path.

"Don't be afraid of things not being beautiful or good enough. This could be another ‘answer’ that frees us from mental constraints in a simple and straightforward way. Just follow what you want to do with intention. This is the essence of ‘Apamaya’, which encourages us to move forward with renewed strength into the new year.”

Pinanong Panchuen