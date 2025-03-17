Khao Yai Art Forest aims to attract global art enthusiasts

Bourgeois created Maman as a tribute to her mother, a weaver and textile conservator. She once described her mother as "my best friend—thoughtful, intelligent, patient, gentle, rational, elegant, soft, indispensable, subtle, and has infinite qualities like a spider."

At Khao Yai Art Forest, Maman symbolizes motherhood as a force of healing and renewal, mirroring the deep interconnection between humans and nature. Just as nature is both a giver of life and a home, the sculpture embodies a nurturing presence within the art sanctuary.

In addition to being Maman’s first appearance in Southeast Asia, Marisa has created a truly one-of-a-kind installation—placing the monumental sculpture above a rice field.

This setting transforms Maman into an unmistakable symbol of Thailand, marking a historic moment as the sculpture has never before been exhibited outside urban museums or above a rice field.

With this groundbreaking display, Khao Yai, Thailand, becomes a landmark in global contemporary art history.

Artwork: K-BAR

Artist: Elmgreen & Dragset



K-BAR is a conceptual pavilion dedicated to the late Martin Kippenberger, the renowned German artist. Designed by the artistic duo Elmgreen & Dragset, this minimalist box-like structure blends urban sophistication with nature, pushing the boundaries of contemporary art.

The bar’s centerpiece is Kippenberger’s painting Untitled (1996), visible through a glass panel.

With seating for only six guests, K-BAR operates exclusively on the second Saturday of each month from 5pm to 11pm, serving a signature cocktail, Dry Martin. Created in collaboration with Thai bartenders, this cocktail embodies the fusion of art, nature, and critical thought—hallmarks of Elmgreen & Dragset’s practice.

Artwork: Madrid Circle (1986)

Artist: Richard Long

"Walking" is both a creative process and an art form. Richard Long once stated in 2000, "My intention is to create art that has never been made before—new ways of walking that turn walking itself into art."

At Khao Yai Art Forest, Madrid Circle is a land art installation composed of slate stones of various sizes and shapes, meticulously arranged into a perfect circle atop a high hill.

Walking around these stones evokes a sense of Buddhist philosophy, inviting visitors to reflect on life as an endless cycle of birth, death, and rebirth.

From the installation’s vantage point, the layered mountain ranges and vast forests stretch into the horizon, symbolizing the concept of infinite boundaries and humanity’s deep connection to nature.

Artwork: God (2024)

Artist: Francesco Arena

Italian artist Francesco Arena presents God (2024), a monumental sculpture set amidst the teak forest of Khao Yai Art Forest.

The artwork consists of two massive stone blocks, each with a precisely cut flat surface. One stone bears the engraved letters “G” and “D”, while the other features the letter “O”.

When stacked together, the letters form the word "GOD", yet the word itself is no longer visible to the viewer.

This deliberate concealment carries a profound meaning—the presence of "GOD" is acknowledged, yet remains unseen, symbolizing the intangible essence of God and the unwavering solidity of faith, as enduring as stone.

Artwork: Two Planets (2008)

Artist: Araya Rasdjarmrearnsook

Thai artist Araya Rasdjarmrearnsook, a graduate of Silpakorn University, has been a prominent figure in Southeast Asian contemporary art . Her works—spanning video art, installations, and prints—have been exhibited worldwide for over three decades.

Two Planets (2008) is a video art series capturing the interaction of local villagers, farmers, laborers, and Buddhist monks as they sit and observe reproductions of renowned Western paintings: two by Edouard Manet, one by Jean-Francois Millet, and one by Vincent van Gogh. Their conversations, laughter, and reactions to these artworks are recorded in the video.

This video art series is installed amidst the forest of Khao Yai Art Forest, creating layers of observation. Visitors sit and watch a video in which a group of people observes paintings. The paintings depict forest scenes, while behind the video screen, there is a real forest.

This layering raises thought-provoking questions: Who is observing whom? What is being studied here? How do visitors respond to the candid discussions of non-experts engaging with art?

Rather than offering critique or judgment, this piece invites reflection on humor, distance, and perception in art appreciation—presented with a straightforward and sincere approach.

Work: Pilgrimage to Eternity (2024)

Artist: Ubatsatt

Ubatsatt is the pseudonym of a Thai activist artist dedicated to social and cultural art practices, as well as combating environmental destruction.

For the "Art Forest" project, Ubatsatt brought knowledge and expertise passed down through generations in his family, which has been making stupas since his grandfather’s time. Using soil from the Khao Yai area, he placed it into stupa molds, creating 10 pieces, which can be assembled into a complete stupa.

However, after removing the soil from the molds, Ubat Satt did not assemble the stupas. Instead, he placed the 10 pieces on the ground at various points in the Khao Yai Art Forest, letting the elements of nature gradually shape them, without human intervention.

Today, some pieces of the stupa have been eroded by rain, covered in moss, and developed new shapes and patterns.

The artist believes that ultimately, Pilgrimage to Eternity (2024) will become part of the environment and return to the earth's surface. This work reflects Buddhist concepts of the cycle of life and death in various forms.

Stefano Rabolini Pansera, Director of Khao Yai Art Forest, said, "In an era where technology and urban development distance us from nature, this is a representation of the restoration of the relationship between humans and nature. We hope that this place will inspire and provide a space for everyone to find peace through art and nature."

Marisa added, "The artists we have selected, along with their remarkable works, reflect the core of Khao Yai Art Forest—returning to nature, discovering the healing power that nature offers, and sustainability. It reconnects the lost bond between humans and nature due to progress."

Khao Yai Art Forest is creating a new phenomenon in the art and cultural scene of Southeast Asia, making Thailand an interesting destination for tourists seeking to experience diverse cultural encounters through art.

Khao Yai Art Forest is open for visits every Thursday to Sunday from 9.30am to 5pm (last admission at 4pm). For ticket details, visit www.khaoyaiart.com.