Down Syndrome artists hold exhibition for World DS Day

The Association for Parents of Persons with Intellectual Disability of Thailand (APID) and 21/3 EXTRA Studio invite everyone to visit the Extra Chromosome exhibition in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day, which falls on March 21 each year.
This exhibition not only showcases stunning artwork created by artists with Down syndrome but also serves as a catalyst for changing societal perceptions. It highlights their creativity, proving that their artistic talents are no different from those of any other artists while reinforcing the powerful message: “Ability is not defined by the number of chromosomes.”
Held under the theme "Just like you," the exhibition emphasizes that apart from an extra chromosome, there is no difference. Admission is free from March 21–23, 2025, on the 5th floor of CentralWorld, Craft Studio Zone.
On March 21, 2025, the opening day, a special parade featuring individuals with Down syndrome will take place at 3pm to promote the event. Attendees can also participate in engaging activities, share perspectives, and experience the incredible creativity and positive energy of these talented individuals.
Suchart Owatwunasakul, President of APID, will be joined by renowned celebrity couple Tono Pakin Kamwilaisak and Nicha Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich to share their perspectives and advocate for equality in society.
Additionally, a special workshop will allow visitors to create artwork alongside the young artists whose works are featured in the exhibition.
The Extra Chromosome exhibition showcases acrylic paintings on canvas by five talented young Thai artists with Down syndrome: Kamin, Mos, Nine, Vayu and Guitar
Each artist presents eight pieces, totalling 40 artworks, including portrait and abstract paintings. The exhibition also offers visitors and collectors the opportunity to acquire these unique pieces, which reflect the artists’ special perspectives on the world around them.
These young artists offer a unique perspective, boundless creativity, and extraordinary talents. Their artwork is a form of pure art—free, unfiltered, and untouched by imitation.
Each artist has expressed great excitement about showcasing their work and hopes that many people will visit the exhibition to appreciate their creations.
Join Suchart and Jarinee Mateekul (an artist known as "Lung Ple")—the founder of 21/3 EXTRA Studio—for exclusive guided tours on March 21 at 6pm and March 22 at 11am & 2pm
Colourful Socks: A Global Symbol of World Down Syndrome Day
One of the international symbols of World Down Syndrome Day is mismatched, colourful socks. The sock’s shape resembles a chromosome, and wearing two different-coloured socks represents the idea that "Even in our differences, we are equally valuable."
In celebration of this message, attendees of the Extra Chromosome exhibition are invited to wear colourful socks or dress in white tops paired with bright, colourful socks to support the theme of inclusion and equality.
Come and celebrate creativity, diversity, and the boundless potential of young artists with Down syndrome!