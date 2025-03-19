Down Syndrome artists hold exhibition for World DS Day

The Association for Parents of Persons with Intellectual Disability of Thailand (APID) and 21/3 EXTRA Studio invite everyone to visit the Extra Chromosome exhibition in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day, which falls on March 21 each year.

This exhibition not only showcases stunning artwork created by artists with Down syndrome but also serves as a catalyst for changing societal perceptions. It highlights their creativity, proving that their artistic talents are no different from those of any other artists while reinforcing the powerful message: “Ability is not defined by the number of chromosomes.”

Held under the theme "Just like you," the exhibition emphasizes that apart from an extra chromosome, there is no difference. Admission is free from March 21–23, 2025, on the 5th floor of CentralWorld, Craft Studio Zone.

On March 21, 2025, the opening day, a special parade featuring individuals with Down syndrome will take place at 3pm to promote the event. Attendees can also participate in engaging activities, share perspectives, and experience the incredible creativity and positive energy of these talented individuals.