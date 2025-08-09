Mother’s Day in Thailand: Nine temples to visit for blessings and good fortune

Mother’s Day in Thailand, celebrated on August 12, is a time for people to express love and respect towards their mothers or those who play an important role in their lives. It is also considered an auspicious occasion to seek blessings and enhance one’s fortune by paying respects at temples, a tradition believed to bring prosperity and good luck.
Here are some of Bangkok’s most popular temples to visit for prayers and merit-making on this special day, along with the unique blessings each site is believed to bestow.
1. Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Temple of the Emerald Buddha)
Known as Wat Phra Kaew, this sacred site houses the revered Emerald Buddha, a symbol of Thailand’s spiritual and national identity.
Location: Na Phra Lan Road, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang Subdistrict, Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok
Opening hours: 8.30am – 3.30pm
2. Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan (Temple of Dawn)
Situated on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, Wat Arun is famed for its towering central pagoda and is seen as a symbol of new beginnings.
Location: 158 Wang Doem Road, Wat Arun Subdistrict, Bangkok Yai District, Bangkok
Opening hours: 8am – 6pm
3. Wat Traimit Withayaram Worawihan
Often called the “Temple of the Golden Buddha”, it is home to the world’s largest solid gold Buddha statue, and is associated with blessings for success in life.
Location: 661 Charoen Krung Road, Talat Noi Subdistrict, Samphanthawong District, Bangkok
Opening hours: 8am – 5pm
4. Wat Saket Ratchaworamahawihan (Golden Mount Temple)
This temple is known for the Golden Mount, which houses a sacred relic of the Buddha and is believed to provide stability and security in life.
Location: Chakkraphatdi Phong Road, Ban Bat Subdistrict, Pom Prap Sattru Phai District, Bangkok
Opening hours: 7am – 7pm
5. Wat Chana Songkhram Ratchaworawihan
A temple known for prayers seeking victory over obstacles, especially through veneration of the Phra Buddha Norasee Thrilokachet statue.
Location: Chakrabongse Road, Chana Songkhram Subdistrict, Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok
Opening hours: 8.am – 5.pm
6. Wat Ratchanadda Ratchaworawihan
Home to the country’s first Loha Prasat (metallic castle) and adorned with murals depicting the Buddha’s life.
Location: 2 Maha Chai Road, Wat Bowon Niwet Subdistrict, Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok
Opening hours: 8am – 5pm
7. Wat Rakhang Kositaram Woramahawihan
Renowned for blessings from Luang Pho To, one of the most revered Buddha images in the country.
Location: 250 Arun Amarin Road, Siriraj Subdistrict, Bangkok Noi District, Bangkok
Opening hours: 8am – 5pm
8. Wat Kalayanamitr Woaramahavihan
Famous for its giant plaster statue of Luang Pho To, the largest Buddha image in Bangkok.
Location: Soi Arun Amarin 6, Wat Kanlaya Subdistrict, Thon Buri District, Bangkok
Opening hours: 10am – 8pm
9. Wat Benchamabophit Dusitwanaram
An architectural gem featuring traditional Thai design with an ordination hall decorated in Italian marble.
Location: 69 Rama V Road, Dusit Subdistrict, Dusit District, Bangkok
Opening hours: 8am – 6pm