Mother’s Day in Thailand: Nine temples to visit for blessings and good fortune

Mother’s Day in Thailand, celebrated on August 12, is a time for people to express love and respect towards their mothers or those who play an important role in their lives. It is also considered an auspicious occasion to seek blessings and enhance one’s fortune by paying respects at temples, a tradition believed to bring prosperity and good luck.

Here are some of Bangkok’s most popular temples to visit for prayers and merit-making on this special day, along with the unique blessings each site is believed to bestow.

1. Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Temple of the Emerald Buddha)

Known as Wat Phra Kaew, this sacred site houses the revered Emerald Buddha, a symbol of Thailand’s spiritual and national identity.

Location: Na Phra Lan Road, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang Subdistrict, Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok

Opening hours: 8.30am – 3.30pm

2. Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan (Temple of Dawn)

Situated on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, Wat Arun is famed for its towering central pagoda and is seen as a symbol of new beginnings.

Location: 158 Wang Doem Road, Wat Arun Subdistrict, Bangkok Yai District, Bangkok

Opening hours: 8am – 6pm

3. Wat Traimit Withayaram Worawihan

Often called the “Temple of the Golden Buddha”, it is home to the world’s largest solid gold Buddha statue, and is associated with blessings for success in life.

Location: 661 Charoen Krung Road, Talat Noi Subdistrict, Samphanthawong District, Bangkok

Opening hours: 8am – 5pm