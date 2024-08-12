PM pays tribute to his late mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day

In a Facebook post, the PM said this was the first time he had celebrated the day without his mother, and shared memories of their closeness over the past 62 years.
“During her 59 years as single mother, she was committed to raising her only son as he grew up,” he said.
Srettha said he did not lack anything in his life and was able to overcome difficulties thanks to his mother, who took care of him selflessly after his father, Amnuay Thavisin, died when he was three years old.
“My mother always taught me that if we work hard and are disciplined, we will be able to achieve our goals,” he said, adding that his mother also took good care of the children of his aunt and uncle.
The PM believes that other people love their mothers as he did and expressed the hope that they would take good care of their mothers every day, so they have no regrets when they are no longer around.
“Although we cannot repay our mothers for all they do for us, we can be proud that we have taken care of them to the fullest,” he said.
Chodchoy Thavisin passed away at the age of 95 on July 21. Her funeral was held at Wat Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawihan in Bangkok’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district.
HM the King graciously granted royally-sponsored bathing rites on July 30. Several political figures attended the funeral of Srettha’s late mother, including former prime ministers Thaksin Shinawatra and General Prayut Chan-o-cha.