PM pays tribute to his late mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day

Srettha said he did not lack anything in his life and was able to overcome difficulties thanks to his mother, who took care of him selflessly after his father, Amnuay Thavisin, died when he was three years old.

“My mother always taught me that if we work hard and are disciplined, we will be able to achieve our goals,” he said, adding that his mother also took good care of the children of his aunt and uncle.

The PM believes that other people love their mothers as he did and expressed the hope that they would take good care of their mothers every day, so they have no regrets when they are no longer around.

“Although we cannot repay our mothers for all they do for us, we can be proud that we have taken care of them to the fullest,” he said.