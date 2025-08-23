City dwellers invited to ‘paint away stress’ at ‘MasterPeace Pain-ting’

Amid the rush and chaos of urban living, what if every feeling of city dwellers could be “painted out” into something beautiful?

Frasers Property Thailand, a leading integrated real estate developer, is inviting city residents to pause, take a breath, and embark on a new creative journey with its flagship annual event, “MasterPeace Pain-ting.”

The initiative transforms the Samyan Mitrtown Tunnel (The Chuam Mitr Tunnel), normally just a passageway, into a “space of good feelings.”

The 43-metre-long living gallery invites everyone to express their imagination and co-create the city they wish to see.

This collaboration brings together Frasers Property Thailand, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), reflecting a shared vision of building a liveable city that nurtures mental well-being.