City dwellers invited to ‘paint away stress’ at ‘MasterPeace Pain-ting’

Amid the rush and chaos of urban living, what if every feeling of city dwellers could be “painted out” into something beautiful?
Frasers Property Thailand, a leading integrated real estate developer, is inviting city residents to pause, take a breath, and embark on a new creative journey with its flagship annual event, “MasterPeace Pain-ting.”
The initiative transforms the Samyan Mitrtown Tunnel (The Chuam Mitr Tunnel), normally just a passageway, into a “space of good feelings.”
The 43-metre-long living gallery invites everyone to express their imagination and co-create the city they wish to see.
This collaboration brings together Frasers Property Thailand, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), reflecting a shared vision of building a liveable city that nurtures mental well-being.
The project offers a much-needed “pause space” in the heart of the city, where people can unwind and release emotions through art.
Adding depth to the project is “Tent” Katchakul Kaewkate, an emerging artist renowned for his distinctive style and ability to translate the complexities of urban emotions into artwork that is both profound and heartwarming.
The Chuam Mitr Tunnel at Samyan Mitrtown has been transformed into a giant doodle art mural that narrates the story of Bangkok.
The artwork blends iconic landmarks such as the Grand Palace, the Giant Swing, Chatuchak Park and Hua Lamphong Railway Station with Frasers Property Thailand’s key developments, including Samyan Mitrtown, FYI Centre and KLOS Ratchada condominium.
Hidden throughout the 43-metre artwork are elements of an imaginative cityscape, waiting for the public to bring to life by adding their own colours and creativity.
Sarit Triroj, Deputy Managing Director for Corporate Communications and Branding at Frasers Property (Thailand) Plc, said, “We don’t see ourselves as merely a real estate developer, but as a placemaker, a creator of spaces that connect every dimension of people’s lives. Our brand purpose, ‘Inspiring experiences, creating places for good,’ reflects this belief.”
He added that becoming a true placemaker means creating a balance between business, people, the city and the planet. “Every project begins with a deep understanding of both the space and its people. It reinforces our vision that a better life can start in a space shaped by Frasers Property Thailand,” Sarit said.
Frasers Property Thailand emphasises that “a good life comes from both physical and mental well-being.” In a city as fast-paced as Bangkok, the company believes that a truly liveable city is not one that only pushes forward at speed, but one that also allows space for people to pause and breathe.
The MasterPeace Pain-ting initiative reflects this philosophy by offering a “pause space” where urban residents can slow down and transform their hidden feelings, stress, loneliness or fatigue into positive, creative energy.
A once ordinary public walkway is being reimagined as a powerful communal canvas that fosters emotional well-being while inviting people to co-create the city they want to see together.
Playful doodle artist “Tent” Katchakul shared that his inspiration came from the “fun” and “harmony” born from the differences among people, places and the city itself.
His landscape illustration blends Bangkok’s landmarks with buildings, parks and even imaginary elements as visual “gimmicks” for visitors to discover.
The mural combines moments of joy, humour and heartfelt emotions, making it a living story for the public to complete.
“I don’t see MasterPeace Pain-ting as my artwork alone, but as something that comes from the hearts of many people,” Tent explained. “Art is about opening up a space for emotions, allowing people to express themselves freely. Through painting, anyone can take part in a simple yet powerful form of art therapy.”
Visitors are invited to step into this creative journey and “paint out their feelings” at MasterPeace Pain-ting, transforming emotions into beauty while co-creating “places for good.”
The event runs until September 20, at the Samyan Mitrtown Tunnel, which has been turned into a lively gallery in the heart of Bangkok, a space where people can rest, heal and release their feelings through art.