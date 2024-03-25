Malaysian influencer celebrates husband's birthday with RM300,000 'money cake'
Malaysian influencer Candy Foong Sin Yee recently celebrated her husband Phillip Soong's birthday, and her gift for him was nothing short of impressive.
On March 23, Foong shared an Instagram Reel capturing the moment she surprised her husband with an RM300,000 "cake" made entirely of RM100 bills.
The towering creation, comprising over 10 tiers, stood at 2.21m tall.
Expressing her gratitude towards Soong, whom she has been together with for seven years, Foong wrote: "You made me the female protagonist every time. This time, let me write a script with (you) as the male protagonist.
"Thank you for loving me. I will spend my life by your side. May you, who are kind-hearted, have all the good things in the world."
In addition to the "money cake", Foong disclosed in an Instagram Story that she forked out some RM30,000 for the party, which had been weeks in the planning.
Expenses covered everything – from delectable cuisines and drinks to securing the luxurious presidential suite at a five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur.
Foong is not the only one who puts effort into the relationship.
Earlier in February, Soong shocked netizens when he gifted Foong a pink Lamborghini with a customised number plate for Valentine's Day.
Many said Foong and Soong were very lucky to have one another. They also extended their well wishes for the couple's enduring happiness.
Anndrea A. Webber
The Star
Asia News Network