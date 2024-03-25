Malaysian influencer celebrates husband's birthday with RM300,000 'money cake'

On March 23, Foong shared an Instagram Reel capturing the moment she surprised her husband with an RM300,000 "cake" made entirely of RM100 bills.

The towering creation, comprising over 10 tiers, stood at 2.21m tall.

Expressing her gratitude towards Soong, whom she has been together with for seven years, Foong wrote: "You made me the female protagonist every time. This time, let me write a script with (you) as the male protagonist.

"Thank you for loving me. I will spend my life by your side. May you, who are kind-hearted, have all the good things in the world."