IBM 1401 comes to Bangkok - A Fusion of Dance, Theatre, and Old Technology

This captivating performance is set to grace the Sodsai Theatre, Chulalongkorn University stage, from July 5th to 21st, with both afternoon and evening showings available.

The show has been described as “a mesmerising blend of fluid choreography and compelling storytelling that paints a vivid picture of the early interactions between humans and machines.”

Live String Ensemble

The performance will be accompanied by a live, 6-piece string ensemble directed by Jonas Dept with talented violinists, alto, cello and double bass from The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Thai Navy Orchestra, Pro Musica and Chulalongkorn Symphony Orchestra.

The ensemble will recreate the ethereal score “IBM 1401, A User's Manual” by Icelandic musician Jóhann Jóhannsson, which combines string with the buzzing and whirring sounds of IBM’s variable-wordlength decimal computer that was launched by IBM in 1959.

Combined with dance and performance, IBM 1401 explores the themes of connection, resilience and obsession in the mid-century, as musicians and performers navigate the complexities of the human spirit in an era of rapid technological advancement.