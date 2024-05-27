IBM 1401 comes to Bangkok - A Fusion of Dance, Theatre, and Old Technology

This captivating performance is set to grace the Sodsai Theatre, Chulalongkorn University stage, from July 5th to 21st, with both afternoon and evening showings available.
The show has been described as “a mesmerising blend of fluid choreography and compelling storytelling that paints a vivid picture of the early interactions between humans and machines.”
Live String Ensemble
The performance will be accompanied by a live, 6-piece string ensemble directed by Jonas Dept with talented violinists, alto, cello and double bass from The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Thai Navy Orchestra, Pro Musica and Chulalongkorn Symphony Orchestra.
The ensemble will recreate the ethereal score “IBM 1401, A User's Manual” by Icelandic musician Jóhann Jóhannsson, which combines string with the buzzing and whirring sounds of IBM’s variable-wordlength decimal computer that was launched by IBM in 1959.
Combined with dance and performance, IBM 1401 explores the themes of connection, resilience and obsession in the mid-century, as musicians and performers navigate the complexities of the human spirit in an era of rapid technological advancement.
A Moving Cast
The magic of "IBM 1401" is brought to life by a talented cast of performers who embody the spirit of the two-person narrative with every move. Leads Anand Wongpaisan, Praeploy Tomuan, Thanarat Chompoowanichakul, and Pavida Wachirapanyaporn will share the two roles with understudies Artitaya Saosompop and Thanakit Karamad waiting in the wings.
"IBM 1401 invites audiences to reflect on how technology shapes our lives and relationships. Ultimately, the performance serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring bonds that unite us as we navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving world.” – Sai Somboon, Director.
Community Investment
Following Glom’s vision to develop a long-lasting connection to theatre in Chiang Mai, part of the proceedings from the IBM1401 production will be donated to the Glom Dream Wagon project, a travelling theatre truck that tours underprivileged schools and orphanages in northern Thailand, exposing children to the wonders of theatre and inspiring their creativity. The next tour, titled Akynum 2, is scheduled to reach rural schools in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai this December, led and performed by the talented Part-Time Theatre group.
Performance Details:
• Dates: July 5 - 21 (Performances on July 5-7, July 12-14, and July 19-21)
• Times: Afternoon and Evening showings
• Venue: Sodsai Theatre, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok
Full Schedule
• Friday, July 5: 2 pm, 8 pm
• Saturday, July 6: 2 pm, 8 pm
• Sunday, July 7: 2 pm, 6 pm
• Friday, July 12: 2 pm, 8 pm
• Saturday, July 13: 2 pm, 8 pm
• Sunday, July 14: 2 pm, 6 pm
• Friday, July 19: 2 pm, 8 pm
• Saturday, July 20: 2 pm, 8 pm
• Sunday, July 21: 2 pm, 6 pm
Tickets
• 1,200 Baht for Adults
• 500 Baht for Students
Tickets can be purchased on Ticket Melon
https://www.ticketmelon.com/glomtheater/ibm1401?aff1=pressrelease
More information can be found at www.glom.cm/ibm-1401 on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/1RHEbY0Ko or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/glom_ibm1401/