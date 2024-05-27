Mario Maurer films tribute to Hong Kong cinema as Asian Film Awards Youth Ambassador

These elements have created a long-lasting impression of Hong Kong as an iconic travel destination for film lovers, enticing people from around the world to visit and experience this remarkable ambience firsthand.

Watch the video “Follow Thai superstar Mario Maurer on a journey through HK films”

Appointed this year’s Asian Film Awards’ Youth Ambassador, the Thai actor, Mario Maurer attended the AFA ceremony in late March and was invited by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) to film a promotional video paying tribute to Hong Kong cinema. With its long support of the film industry, the HKTB brought Mario, dressed up as the films’ protagonists, to explore Hong Kong’s iconic film locations, and rediscover the enchanting charm of Hong Kong cinema and Hong Kong as an iconic travel destination for film lovers.

The trip started with the “Chungking Express”-inspired journey. Directed by the world-renowned Wong Kar-Wai, the captivating movie inspired Mario to dress up as the police officer character from the film and stroll around the 800-meter-long “Central–Mid-Levels Escalator”. Along the way, Mario takes in the classic Hong Kong shops and architecture, a distinctive feature in the “Wong Kar-Wai” aesthetic. Mario also shared: “When I watch Wong Kar-Wai’s films, I see glimpses of everyday life in Hong Kong. That’s why I enjoy exploring interesting shops, tenement buildings, and barber shops around the escalator.”