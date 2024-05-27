Mario Maurer films tribute to Hong Kong cinema as Asian Film Awards Youth Ambassador

These elements have created a long-lasting impression of Hong Kong as an iconic travel destination for film lovers, enticing people from around the world to visit and experience this remarkable ambience firsthand.
Watch the video “Follow Thai superstar Mario Maurer on a journey through HK films”
Appointed this year’s Asian Film Awards’ Youth Ambassador, the Thai actor, Mario Maurer attended the AFA ceremony in late March and was invited by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) to film a promotional video paying tribute to Hong Kong cinema. With its long support of the film industry, the HKTB brought Mario, dressed up as the films’ protagonists, to explore Hong Kong’s iconic film locations, and rediscover the enchanting charm of Hong Kong cinema and Hong Kong as an iconic travel destination for film lovers.
The trip started with the “Chungking Express”-inspired journey. Directed by the world-renowned Wong Kar-Wai, the captivating movie inspired Mario to dress up as the police officer character from the film and stroll around the 800-meter-long “Central–Mid-Levels Escalator”. Along the way, Mario takes in the classic Hong Kong shops and architecture, a distinctive feature in the “Wong Kar-Wai” aesthetic. Mario also shared: “When I watch Wong Kar-Wai’s films, I see glimpses of everyday life in Hong Kong. That’s why I enjoy exploring interesting shops, tenement buildings, and barber shops around the escalator.”
The next stop was a recharge at Cha Chaan Teng, a Hong Kong-style café known for serving simple yet perfectly blended East-meets-West meals. Cha Chaan Teng offers diverse menus for any time of the day, be it breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea or dinner. Indulge in classics such as Hong Kong-style milk tea, Hong Kong-style French toast, Bolo Bun, macaroni soup, and Baked Pork Chop Rice — which are quintessentially Hong Kong dishes. This time, Mario visited “Hung Wan Cafe” in Mong Kok, which served as the filming location for the Lucky Cafe in the movie “The Lucky Guy.” Dressed as a waiter in the Cha Chaan Teng, Mario took on the role of Ho Kam Sui, the protagonist of the film.
If you’re captivated and want to explore more Cha Chaan Teng menus, there are plenty of other renowned cafés worth visiting, each offering delicious food and great photo opportunities. Some notable options include Lan Fong Yuen (in Central), Mido Café (in Yau Ma Tei), Australian Dairy Company (in Jordan), and Cheung Hing Coffee Shop (in Happy Valley).
The final landmark is Tai Kwun in Central from the film “77 Heartwarming,” the romantic movie in which Mario also starred. Reprising his role from the movie Marvel, the charming superstar, Mario visited Tai Kwun, the Former Central Police Station Compound revitalized into a new hub for heritage, arts and culture that includes an art museum, exhibition areas, shopping venues, and chic restaurants. This popular hangout spot seamlessly blends its historic colonial-style architecture with Hong Kong’s modern skyscrapers, creating a perfect harmony between the old and the new.
In addition to Hong Kong being the landmark for numerous legendary films, the Hong Kong Tourism Board continues to support the film industry by backing various international film productions, including the recently released “Under Parallel Skies.” which stars Thai actor Win Metawin and Filipino starlet Janella Salvador. HKTB has also launched a dedicated travel guide (https://www.discoverhongkong.com/seasia/what-s-new/cinematic-hong-kong.html ) on a series of specially curated experiences where visitors can immerse themselves in the world of Hong Kong movies and discover the beauty of the city beyond the famous scenes.
Visitors can relive the classic scene in Infernal Affairs in record stores on Ap Liu Street, retrace the renowned motorbike journey in Wong Kar-wai’s Fallen Angels on an open-top bus, and pay tribute to martial art legend Bruce Lee in Wing Chun workshops, experience the city’s charm on a journey inspired by the magic and lights of the silver screen.