Thai cinema goes global at New York film festival

Thai cinema is coming to America next month when six local movies will be screened at the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF).
Thai films have played a prominent role during the two decades of the festival, which serves as a prominent platform for promoting Asian films to Western audiences.
The NYAFF 2024 will spotlight six movies in the "Thai Treasures" programme, supported by the Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA).
The six Thai films screening at the festival are:
The Cursed Land
A psychological horror, “The Cursed Land” is a joint venture between South Korea’s Redice Entertainment and Neramitnung Film, with Nonzee Nimibutr as executive producer and Panu Aree as director.
Starring Ananda Everingham and set in Bangkok, “The Cursed Land” dives deep into eerie supernatural themes. It revolves around a Buddhist father and daughter who encounter supernatural disturbances when they move into a Muslim neighbourhood.
Supposed
A romantic drama about urban loneliness, “Supposed” is produced by TrueVisions Original Pictures and distributed by Sahamongkolfilm International. The movie explores the emotional lives of young adults in a large city where the line between reality and fiction becomes blurred. It is the final work of director Thanakorn Pongsuwan.
The film stars Ananda Everingham and Chayanit Chansangavej, who will attend the festival’s red carpet event.
Pattaya Heat
“Pattaya Heat” is a stylised action thriller, once again featuring Ananda Everingham. The film stands out for its intense plot and vibrant action scenes. It is a dark action film, a joint venture by Wanderer Pictures and Hollywood (Thailand), directed by award-winning Chinese filmmaker Yang Shupeng. Alongside Ananda Everingham, Jirayu Laongmanee and Ploy Chermarn deliver gritty and powerful performances.
Operation Undead
Directed by Kongkiat Komesiri ("Khun Pan" trilogy), “Operation Undead” is a Thai-Singaporean co-production. This action-horror film set in 1941 during World War II depicts two siblings drafted to fight against the invading Japanese forces, only to face a greater threat from a bioweapon that turns people into zombies. The film stars Awat Ruangwattanasuk and Chanon Santinatornkul.
How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies
This quirkily titled production from GDH studios has been nominated for the Audience Award and the UNCAGED Award for Best Feature Film. These awards recognize filmmakers with captivating visions, full of imagination and courage to explore new ideas.
Directed and co-written by Pat Booninthipattana, “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” delves into the dynamics of a Thai-Chinese family and has been a big hit across Asia, grossing 1.088 billion baht worldwide and 320 million baht in Thailand alone. The film features newcomers Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul and Usha Saemkam, a 76-year-old debut actress playing the role of grandma.
Not Friends
“Not Friends”, the debut feature by Atta Hemvadee, has been selected as Thailand’s entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards (Oscars). The film tells the poignant story of a high-school student facing parental pressure over a university entrance exam. In a desperate attempt to succeed, he decides to create a short film about a friend who died in an accident, believing that a story about someone who has passed away is inherently touching. Despite having no prior knowledge of filmmaking, he embarks on this project with determination.
All six films were chosen to showcase the diverse and rich talent of the Thai film industry, while reflecting unique cultural narratives and creative storytelling that continue to captivate international audiences.
The 23rd NYAFF will screen at Lincoln Center and SVA Theatre in New York City from July 12 to 28.