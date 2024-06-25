Thai cinema goes global at New York film festival

Thai cinema is coming to America next month when six local movies will be screened at the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF).

Thai films have played a prominent role during the two decades of the festival, which serves as a prominent platform for promoting Asian films to Western audiences.

The NYAFF 2024 will spotlight six movies in the "Thai Treasures" programme, supported by the Thailand Creative Content Agency (THACCA).

The six Thai films screening at the festival are:

The Cursed Land

A psychological horror, “The Cursed Land” is a joint venture between South Korea’s Redice Entertainment and Neramitnung Film, with Nonzee Nimibutr as executive producer and Panu Aree as director.

Starring Ananda Everingham and set in Bangkok, “The Cursed Land” dives deep into eerie supernatural themes. It revolves around a Buddhist father and daughter who encounter supernatural disturbances when they move into a Muslim neighbourhood.

Supposed

A romantic drama about urban loneliness, “Supposed” is produced by TrueVisions Original Pictures and distributed by Sahamongkolfilm International. The movie explores the emotional lives of young adults in a large city where the line between reality and fiction becomes blurred. It is the final work of director Thanakorn Pongsuwan.

The film stars Ananda Everingham and Chayanit Chansangavej, who will attend the festival’s red carpet event.