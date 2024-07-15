Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins Miss Universe Thailand 2024

Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri was crowned Miss Universe Thailand in an extravagant final held last night (July 14) at The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi that kicked off with a grand opening show featuring all 40 contestants. She will go on to represent Thailand in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant to be held in Mexico later this year.

Opal, who was representing Bangkok, received the Starlight Crown from MOUAWAD, along with a sash, a bouquet from FLOEDESIGN, and various other prizes.