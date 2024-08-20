Beloved Thai singer Charin Nuntanakorn dies at 91

Charin Nuntanakorn, a legendary Thai singer and beloved husband of iconic actress Petchara Chaowarat, has passed away at the age of 91.

The news was announced on the Facebook page “Boran Nanma”, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans across the country. In a poignant tribute, the announcement included lyrics from one of his songs, reflecting the depth of the loss: “When a diamond falls from the sky, the heavens tremble. The stars are full of sorrow, unable to hold back the tears of grief”.

Born Boonmai Ngammueang in Chiang Mai on February 1, 1933, he was renamed “Charin” by a Buddhist abbot after his mother handed him over to the temple in line with the beliefs of the time. He had been born a frail child.