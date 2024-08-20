Beloved Thai singer Charin Nuntanakorn dies at 91

Charin Nuntanakorn, a legendary Thai singer and beloved husband of iconic actress Petchara Chaowarat, has passed away at the age of 91.
The news was announced on the Facebook page “Boran Nanma”, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans across the country. In a poignant tribute, the announcement included lyrics from one of his songs, reflecting the depth of the loss: “When a diamond falls from the sky, the heavens tremble. The stars are full of sorrow, unable to hold back the tears of grief”.
Born Boonmai Ngammueang in Chiang Mai on February 1, 1933, he was renamed “Charin” by a Buddhist abbot after his mother handed him over to the temple in line with the beliefs of the time. He had been born a frail child.
He studied at Assumption College in Bangkok, and initially pursued athletics before an accident redirected his focus to music.
Charin began his singing career under the guidance of another legend, Sali Krailert, and made his recording debut in 1951 with “Duang Chai Nai Fan”. His career flourished and he became known for his distinctive fusion of Thai popular and traditional music, recording some 1,500 songs and earning accolades such as the Royal Gold Disc Award for “Alai Rak”.
His artistic contributions extended to film, where he directed and produced over 19 films, including the acclaimed “Rak Kham Khlong” and Thailand’s first 70mm film, “Paendin Mae” – celebrating national pride and Thailand’s beauty.
In 1957, Charin starred in the film “Sao Noi” and the following year, he began working as a secretary for the Far East Inspectorate of the United States Operation Mission – a job he held for nearly 10 years, during which time he continued releasing music regularly.
Charin was honoured as “National Artist in Performing Arts” (Thai Popular Song – Vocals) by the National Culture Commission in 1998.
He was also known for co-writing the royal anthem “Sadudee Maharacha” (Tribute to the Great King), which earned him the prestigious “Sang Ngern” Award for fostering patriotism and support for the monarchy. He was bestowed the surname “Nuntanakorn”, which translates to “one who brings joy to the people”, by King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Charin first married Spin Thianprasith in 1957, but they separated five years later after having two daughters.
He later married Petchara in 1969, and their union lasted until his passing.
Charin passed away peacefully at 2.23am on Tuesday at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok, leaving behind a legacy of artistic brilliance and a deeply cherished place in the hearts of the Thai people.