Curvistan, a club for Porsche lovers, opens in Bangkok

Thai Porsche fans now can experience something special without needing to fly abroad. Curvistan, a club for Porsche enthusiasts, has opened its doors in Bangkok.

Curvistan is a new hangout spot tailored specifically for Porsche lovers. Located in the Sukhumvit 38 area, this place offers everything: a bar, café, gallery, and a showcase of rare Porsche cars for car lovers or aspiring owners to admire up close.

Previously, Curvistan Pop-up Galleries captivated car enthusiasts in Munich and Singapore. Now, Curvistan Bangkok is ready to settle down for about one and half years.