Curvistan, a club for Porsche lovers, opens in Bangkok

Thai Porsche fans now can experience something special without needing to fly abroad. Curvistan, a club for Porsche enthusiasts, has opened its doors in Bangkok.
Curvistan is a new hangout spot tailored specifically for Porsche lovers. Located in the Sukhumvit 38 area, this place offers everything: a bar, café, gallery, and a showcase of rare Porsche cars for car lovers or aspiring owners to admire up close.
Previously, Curvistan Pop-up Galleries captivated car enthusiasts in Munich and Singapore. Now, Curvistan Bangkok is ready to settle down for about one and half years.
For car lovers, this spot is filled with attractions that will keep them wandering inside for hours. Photography enthusiasts will enjoy the spacious venue with many photo spots spread across two floors.
The first floor features a café, bar, and sections where visitors can learn about car accessories and decorations, as well as shop for Porsche souvenirs. Additionally, several rare and stunning Porsche cars are on display, allowing visitors to get up close and personal with these beauties – a dream for car aficionados.
The second floor is dedicated to exhibitions about Porsche’s history and includes a large glass room where visitors can relax with friends.
Curvistan will regularly feature special collections that tell the story of Porsche, with exhibitions rotating every few months (including the cars on display), ensuring visitors always experience something new.
This venue seamlessly combines a café, automobiles, gallery, and concept store to offer a unique experience for all Porsche enthusiasts.
Curvistan Bangkok is located at the entrance of Sukhumvit 38 (next to BTS Thong Lo) and is open from 7am to 12pm. Exhibition zone open from 7am to 6pm.