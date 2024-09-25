Russian Independent Film Festival set for Bangkok

The Russian Independent Film Festival 2024 will take place at Lido Connect Hall 1 in Bangkok from September 30 to October 3 at 7pm daily. Admission is free.

Evgeny Tomikin, ambassador of the Russian Federation to Thailand, discussed the origins of the event.

"Nowadays, film production companies are often pressured to create entertainment rather than art. Therefore, the four films we present this time differ entirely from current trends,” he said.

“They are made by filmmakers without significant funding and are free from the influence of large production companies, reflecting how art can transcend business and is less commercial. We want to showcase Russian films in all their diversity and forms – not only to present successful blockbusters but also to include less-known films that receive little public or media attention but possess immense cultural and artistic value."

After watching the films, Ambassador Tomikin hopes that viewers will reflect on what is truly important in life, recognizing timeless themes such as love, loyalty, jealousy, revenge, separation, opportunity, and destiny.

"And I also hope that even though we are separated by thousands of kilometres, with different cultures and ways of thinking, both Thai and Russian people share many of the same feelings, hopes, fears, and desires. We are more alike than different, and we are all human," the ambassador said, expressing his hope that Thai audiences will come to appreciate Russian films as an art form and be inspired to learn more about Russian culture and its people.