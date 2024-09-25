Russian Independent Film Festival set for Bangkok

The Russian Independent Film Festival 2024 will take place at Lido Connect Hall 1 in Bangkok from September 30 to October 3 at 7pm daily. Admission is free.
Evgeny Tomikin, ambassador of the Russian Federation to Thailand, discussed the origins of the event.
"Nowadays, film production companies are often pressured to create entertainment rather than art. Therefore, the four films we present this time differ entirely from current trends,” he said.
“They are made by filmmakers without significant funding and are free from the influence of large production companies, reflecting how art can transcend business and is less commercial. We want to showcase Russian films in all their diversity and forms – not only to present successful blockbusters but also to include less-known films that receive little public or media attention but possess immense cultural and artistic value."
After watching the films, Ambassador Tomikin hopes that viewers will reflect on what is truly important in life, recognizing timeless themes such as love, loyalty, jealousy, revenge, separation, opportunity, and destiny.
"And I also hope that even though we are separated by thousands of kilometres, with different cultures and ways of thinking, both Thai and Russian people share many of the same feelings, hopes, fears, and desires. We are more alike than different, and we are all human," the ambassador said, expressing his hope that Thai audiences will come to appreciate Russian films as an art form and be inspired to learn more about Russian culture and its people.
The ambassador also emphasised that Russian films are not often shown in Thailand, and this is not only the first screening of independent films but also an event where actors and crew will attend screenings and engage in discussions with the audience after the films. It is ideal for film lovers, especially those who are tired of commercial productions, which may be entertaining but lack inspiration or creativity. The Russian Independent Film Festival offers a rare and valuable opportunity.
"We welcome anyone who is curious, open-minded, and ready to experience something new, as well as those interested in Russian art," Tomikin concluded.
"A Lucky Ticket" on September 30 (53 minutes)
A tale of hope, joy, greed and love unfolds when a winning lottery ticket goes missing, forcing five passengers from the same flight into an unexpected adventure in a small tourist town. In the end, only one person wins – but the prize isn't what anyone expects.
"The Lyricisms" on October 1 (1 hour 4 minutes)
Though arrogance and deception are often seen as inevitable in the world of film and theatre, Lyricism challenges this belief, portraying characters with humanity and humility. The story follows three people who navigate life with heart and sincerity.
"The Curiosities" on October 2 (1 hour 11 minutes)
A seemingly chance encounter between two strangers in a rural Russian town triggers a whirlwind of events: hotel disputes, a balloon ride gone wrong, betrayal at a carwash, and unexpected drama at a Chinese university. It's as if fate is toying with them, but despite everything, they persist – overcoming misunderstanding and adversity, while facing the ultimate question of whether they can stay together.
"The Four Seasons" on October 3 (1 hour 40 minutes)
Natalie, the lead ballerina of the Mariinsky Ballet, prepares for her critical debut in The Seasons, but her path is fraught with tension. Her husband's jealousy and resentment toward the company's director pull her into a fierce conflict, threatening not only her career but the bright future she'd worked so hard to build.
Special event! Meet the director of The Four Seasons and producers of The Lyricisms, The Curiosities, and A Lucky Ticket, as well as actors from The Lyricisms on opening night.
Free admission! Register in advance for free popcorn at https://www.cognitoforms.com/Lo32/RussianIndependentFilmFestival2024