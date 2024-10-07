‘Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Exhibition’ arrives in Bangkok

"Detective Conan", the beloved detective manga created by Gosho Aoyama and first published in 1994, has remained popular over the years, selling more than 270 million copies worldwide.

In celebration of the manga’s 30th anniversary, the “Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Exhibition” is being held across Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea and China. On Saturday, October 5, it arrived in Thailand, at RCB Galleria 1-2, on the second floor of River City Bangkok, where it will run until November 16.

The exhibition is divided into eight zones. It begins with an introduction, showcasing the origins and timeline of Conan, accompanied by a special welcome message from Gosho Aoyama.

Next is Conan’s Words, a zone featuring memorable quotes and phrases from various characters that fans cherish. Following that is Conan’s Love, which explores love in Conan – from the main characters’ youthful romances to familial love, friendships, the love of fans, and even the romantic bonds within the Metropolitan Police.