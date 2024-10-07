‘Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Exhibition’ arrives in Bangkok

"Detective Conan", the beloved detective manga created by Gosho Aoyama and first published in 1994, has remained popular over the years, selling more than 270 million copies worldwide.
In celebration of the manga’s 30th anniversary, the “Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Exhibition” is being held across Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea and China. On Saturday, October 5, it arrived in Thailand, at RCB Galleria 1-2, on the second floor of River City Bangkok, where it will run until November 16.
The exhibition is divided into eight zones. It begins with an introduction, showcasing the origins and timeline of Conan, accompanied by a special welcome message from Gosho Aoyama.
Next is Conan’s Words, a zone featuring memorable quotes and phrases from various characters that fans cherish. Following that is Conan’s Love, which explores love in Conan – from the main characters’ youthful romances to familial love, friendships, the love of fans, and even the romantic bonds within the Metropolitan Police.
Conan’s Mystery delves into the story of the "Black Organization", with detailed profiles of its key members and an intricate analysis chart. It also displays "dying messages" from various cases that fans remember fondly. Conan’s Hannin features information on criminals from the first case to the present, along with real-life props of the weapons used in various crimes.
Conan’s Justice highlights characters who faced loss and how they carried forward the legacy of the departed. Conan’s Magic spotlights "Kid the Phantom Thief", Conan’s brilliant rival. There’s also an Ending Theatre that screens a compilation of iconic moments from Conan’s 30-year history.
The exhibition concludes with a special section dedicated to Gosho Aoyama, where fans can see original sketches of characters up close, explore his work process, and get a glimpse of his workspace. A souvenir shop is also available, offering memorabilia for fans to take home.
The exhibition presents comprehensive details, trivia and statistics, sure to leave Conan fans impressed and delighted.