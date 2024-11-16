“The Phantom of the Opera” Returns to Thailand! August 2025 at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre Tickets On Sale Soon!

The musical “The Phantom of the Opera” is based on Gaston Leroux’s classic 1910 novel, and the story focuses on a mysterious masked figure who dwells beneath Paris’ famous opera house instilling fear in all who are aware of his existence. The “phantom” falls deeply in love with soprano Christine Daaé and dedicates himself to nurturing her talent, using any means necessary.

The return to Bangkok of the legendary "The Phantom of the Opera" – a show that has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences for generations - is an opportunity not to be missed. Prepare to experience the magnificent production of this timeless love story in August 2025 at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre.