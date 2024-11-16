“The Phantom of the Opera” Returns to Thailand! August 2025 at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre Tickets On Sale Soon!

“Phantom” is one of the most beloved and successful musicals of all time. It has been captivating audiences around the world for almost four decades and has been seen by more than 160 million people across 47 countries. It has been performed in 21 languages, in 195 major cities including Bangkok where it was rapturously received by Thai audiences back in 2013.
And now, after 12 years, Tero-Scenario is bringing the spectacular show back to wow audiences once again. “The Phantom of the Opera” will be staged at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre for a strictly limited season in August 2025. Ticket details will be announced shortly. Don’t miss out on your chance to experience this legendary show in all its glory without having to travel overseas.
The musical “The Phantom of the Opera” is based on Gaston Leroux’s classic 1910 novel, and the story focuses on a mysterious masked figure who dwells beneath Paris’ famous opera house instilling fear in all who are aware of his existence. The “phantom” falls deeply in love with soprano Christine Daaé and dedicates himself to nurturing her talent, using any means necessary.
The return to Bangkok of the legendary “The Phantom of the Opera” – a show that has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences for generations - is an opportunity not to be missed. Prepare to experience the magnificent production of this timeless love story in August 2025 at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre. Tickets go on sale soon. Stay updated on details at www.facebook.com/Rachadalai