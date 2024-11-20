2024 hailed as golden age of Thai cinema as local films boom

The year 2024 marks a golden age for Thai film, according to the "king of cinemas", Vicha Poolvaraluk. The CEO of Major Cineplex Group says the Thai film industry is experiencing its biggest boom in 30 years, driven by strong domestic and international demand. Thai films now account for 60% of domestic film industry revenue, compared to just 15% in the past, according to Vicha. Hollywood films, which used to dominate Thai theatres with 85% of revenue, now only contribute 40%.

“Death Whisperer” (Tee Yod) is one of the highest-grossing Thai film franchises of recent years, with its first instalment earning over 500 million baht on release last year. Adapted from the novel “Tee Yod... The Wailing Cry of Madness”, the horror/thriller was produced by Channel 3 and M Studio.



