2024 hailed as golden age of Thai cinema as local films boom

The year 2024 marks a golden age for Thai film, according to the "king of cinemas", Vicha Poolvaraluk. The CEO of Major Cineplex Group says the Thai film industry is experiencing its biggest boom in 30 years, driven by strong domestic and international demand. Thai films now account for 60% of domestic film industry revenue, compared to just 15% in the past, according to Vicha. Hollywood films, which used to dominate Thai theatres with 85% of revenue, now only contribute 40%.
“Death Whisperer” (Tee Yod) is one of the highest-grossing Thai film franchises of recent years, with its first instalment earning over 500 million baht on release last year. Adapted from the novel “Tee Yod... The Wailing Cry of Madness”, the horror/thriller was produced by Channel 3 and M Studio.
The second instalment has shattered multiple box-office records since its release last month. The film earned a staggering 80 million baht on its opening day, the highest-ever opening for a Thai movie. It grossed 550 million baht in just nine days, the highest revenue for a Thai film in five years. Earnings have now topped 760 million baht.
Narit Yuvaboon, producer of Thee Yod and CEO of Minds@work, hailed the success of Tee Yod 2, with earnings nearing 800 million baht. The sequel has screened in 20 countries, almost matching the first film's international reach.
Tee Yod 3 is already at the planning stage. The screenwriting team is currently working on the third instalment, with Nadech Kugimiya slated to return in the lead role. The film is scheduled for release on October 8 next year.
The plot details for Thee Yod 3 remain tightly under wraps. All eyes will be on the new instalment and its potential to replicate the box-office success of its predecessors.