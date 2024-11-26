Thai animated film ‘Out of the Nest’ a hit in Singapore and Turkey

The Thai animated film “Out of the Nest" has generated impressive box-office earnings after its release in Singapore and Turkey.

In particular, the film was shown in 121 cinemas in Turkey, setting a new record for a Thai animated film screening abroad.

“Out of the Nest” is produced by T&B Media Global (Thailand) Co Ltd in collaboration with world-class animation experts, including CCTV Animation Group, Base Media of China, Riff Studio, and Shellhut Entertainment of Thailand, as well as Arturo Hernandez, the director, Andrew Gordon, the producer, Gillian Berrow, a renowned screenwriter, and Fabrizio Mancinelli, a world-class music composer.