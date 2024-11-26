Thai animated film ‘Out of the Nest’ a hit in Singapore and Turkey

The Thai animated film “Out of the Nest" has generated impressive box-office earnings after its release in Singapore and Turkey.
In particular, the film was shown in 121 cinemas in Turkey, setting a new record for a Thai animated film screening abroad.
“Out of the Nest” is produced by T&B Media Global (Thailand) Co Ltd in collaboration with world-class animation experts, including CCTV Animation Group, Base Media of China, Riff Studio, and Shellhut Entertainment of Thailand, as well as Arturo Hernandez, the director, Andrew Gordon, the producer, Gillian Berrow, a renowned screenwriter, and Fabrizio Mancinelli, a world-class music composer.
The success of “Out of the Nest" not only brings pride to Thailand but also highlights the potential of Thailand's animation industry to compete internationally. Moreover, it contributes to the country's revenue and promotes a positive image of Thailand abroad.
In Singapore, the film made it to the Top 10 highest-grossing films on its opening day, while in Turkey, it gained significant popularity, screening in more than 121 cinemas – marking the highest number of theatres for a Thai animated film in the country. It also ranked 13th among all films shown in Turkish cinemas.
In addition to its cinema release, “Out of the Nest" has been selected for various international film festivals. It was first chosen as an Annecy Selection from more than 3,400 films worldwide at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.
The film was also chosen for the Official Selection at the 43rd Oulu International Children’s & Youth Film Festival 2024 in Finland this month. Most recently, it was included in the Official Selection at CTNX 2024 in Burbank, California, a prestigious event that gathers global animation-industry leaders.
“Out of the Nest” tells the story of Arthur, a young, ambitious goat who teams up with seven chicks to embark on a grand mission to defeat the dark power of an evil wizard and restore the kingdom.