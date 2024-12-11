Explore the magic of rare rose varieties at Siam Paragon exhibition

A visual treat awaits flower enthusiasts at Siam Paragon, which is hosting the “Eternal Bloom: The Silk Rose Garden” exhibition, featuring rare varieties.

The exhibition is being held at Park Paragon, M Floor and entry is free until December 15.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, on Tuesday (December 10), graciously attended the exhibition.

The event highlights over 260 varieties of roses, including 12 rare Chinese breeds presented by Chengdu Lvwo Agriculture Co Ltd. These unique roses are displayed for the first time in Thailand, bearing captivating Thai names.



For example "Ravana’s Heart" is a striking rose with vibrant red petals, a subtle fragrance, and compact, densely layered blooms. As it begins to open, the petals transition to a soft cream colour and later to pink, with the scent becoming more pronounced. "Pieng Chan" is a rose in a radiant yellow hue that shines brightly, while "Phet Thara" is a climbing rose that blooms with artistic elegance, featuring large petals in pink tones with deeper shades inside, resembling a painted masterpiece.