Explore the magic of rare rose varieties at Siam Paragon exhibition

A visual treat awaits flower enthusiasts at Siam Paragon, which is hosting the “Eternal Bloom: The Silk Rose Garden” exhibition, featuring rare varieties.
The exhibition is being held at Park Paragon, M Floor and entry is free until December 15.
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, on Tuesday (December 10), graciously attended the exhibition.
The event highlights over 260 varieties of roses, including 12 rare Chinese breeds presented by Chengdu Lvwo Agriculture Co Ltd. These unique roses are displayed for the first time in Thailand, bearing captivating Thai names.
For example "Ravana’s Heart" is a striking rose with vibrant red petals, a subtle fragrance, and compact, densely layered blooms. As it begins to open, the petals transition to a soft cream colour and later to pink, with the scent becoming more pronounced. "Pieng Chan" is a rose in a radiant yellow hue that shines brightly, while "Phet Thara" is a climbing rose that blooms with artistic elegance, featuring large petals in pink tones with deeper shades inside, resembling a painted masterpiece.
The uniqueness of these roses lies in their ability to bloom and thrive beautifully in Thailand's average temperature of approximately 36-37 degrees Celsius.
In addition to admiring the roses, visitors can enjoy multimedia displays themed around roses, created by leading artists. They can also indulge in treats and beverages inspired by roses at the Rose Café, crafted by Chef Nicolas Vergnole, the executive pastry chef from Capella Bangkok.
Visitors can collect rose-themed passport stamps as keepsakes, featuring designs by renowned Thai artists such as Jirayu Koo, Pomme Chan, Asazak, Benjarat Aiemrat, Chickenmew, and Na Studio.
Additionally, rose enthusiasts can purchase a variety of rose plants at the Siam Rose sales point. Siam Rose, an expert in roses, offers carefully selected varieties from around the world.
Those interested in the multimedia experiences can buy tickets priced at 150 baht at the venue or via Ticket Melon: https://www.ticketmelon.com/artsolutions/the-silk-rose-garden. For more details, follow Siam Paragon's social media channels.